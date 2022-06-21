2022 Travelers Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper picks for TPC River Highlands

With the U.S. Open in the rearview, the quest for the FedEx Cup is back on in Connecticut and there is value to be found throughout the board.

At +8000, Joel Dahmen looks to continue the momentum built at The Country Club. Golffile | Pedro Salado

In recent years, the USGA has fixated on those with distance and brute force in the U.S. Open, and glazed over the fact that winners exuded precision and steadiness as well.

Our favorite pick Matthew Fitzpatrick has built a career on being precise and steady, but it wasn’t until he added a bit of length to his game that he felt he could take down the competition on a consistent basis. Fitzpatrick added a new dimension in recent years and this season he’s been arguably the most consistent player in the world. So, as the drama played out on Sunday, only Fitzpatrick and caddie Billy Foster believed the week would not only yield his first win on American soil, but a coronation of all the work put in. Fitzpatrick joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player in history to win the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open on the same course.

As for the rest of the picks, both Max Homa and Aaron Wise showed promise throughout the week, especially Wise, but faded on the weekend.

We now make our way south on Interstate 95 as the PGA Tour faithful resumes their quest for the FedEx Cup. The Travelers Championship is a beloved staple on the community calendar in Cromwell, Connecticut, and the feeling has become mutual among the world’s best golfers. TPC River Highlands has been host for 39 years and Harris English comes back as the defending champion. As a sub-7,000 yard course it’s produced many new champions, but in recent times, it has become a place for stars to provide a performance.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is recent RBC Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy at +900. Right behind is world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler at +1000. Next up is and PGA champion Justin Thomas at +1100 and following is reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay at +1400. Closing out the notables is the consistent Sam Burns at +1800.

For our favorite, we’re taking value outside those previously mentioned in Joaquin Niemann at +2800. Niemann was in contention heading into the weekend at The Country Club, but suffered the same tough Saturday fate as many top players. Prior to the season’s third major the Chilean only missed one cut, which includes six top-25 finishes including a win at the Genesis Invitational. On the season, Niemann ranks in the top 20 in strokes gained: off-the-tee, around-the-green, tee-to-green and total. He also ranks in the top 15 in birdie average and scoring average. Brookline made many of the world’s best look pedestrian last week, but Niemann has the tools to get right back on track in Connecticut.

For a midrange pick, Seamus Power at +5000 looks enticing. All the attention during the U.S. Open was on the Irishman from the northern six counties, but the one from the lower 26 only finished three strokes behind to record a T12. Throughout the entire season, it’s been sink or swim for the man from Waterford. Power has missed eight cuts but in those he’s made the cut, he has not finished worse than T33, including 10 top-20 finishes. Furthermore, TPC River Highlands is a second-shot course, and he ranks ninth in greens in regulation. If Power can make the weekend, his second win on the PGA Tour may crystalize.

For a sleeper, Joel Dahmen at +8000 is the play. If he was not already, Dahmen became a fan favorite at the U.S. Open. Sharing a tie for the lead heading into the weekend, Dahmen lamented the fact that if could only make a few more putts, he’d be right there at the end. He’s only missed three cuts all year and has recorded three top 10s during that stretch, including last week. Last year’s winner at Corales Puntacana ranks in the top 25 in driving accuracy and greens in regulation this season, two vital areas for success at the Travelers. Look for Dahmen to put his best major finish in the rearview and continue his momentum up the leaderboard.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 31

Winners: 4

Top 5s: 9

Top 10s: 5

Top 20s: 3

