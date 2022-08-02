2022 Wyndham Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Sedgefield Country Club

In the final stop before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the North Carolina mainstay hosts players with something to prove or just tuning up for next week.

At +2200, Russell Henley looks to be in good shape to capture his first win of the season. Golffile | Eoin Clarke

“Oh man, oh man, oh man, not again.”

The famous jingle by Drake must have been going through Tony Finau’s head as motivation on Sunday to finish off yet another blistering performance in consecutive weeks. In just a few days, Finau went from a player of “what ifs” to seriously contending for this year’s FedEx Cup. He is the only player on the PGA Tour to win in back-to-back weeks this season and the first since Brendon Todd in 2019.

As for our picks, midrange Denny McCarthy missed the cut and sleeper Chris Gotterup could not keep up with the pace on the weekend. However, favorite Cameron Young continued his dominant rookie season with yet another T2.

In the final stop before the playoffs begin, we’re going “Back Down South” (shoutout Kings of Leon) to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship. Similar to the last couple of weeks, the par-70, 7,127-yard layout will be open for birdies with five of the past six winners posting at least 21 under par. Unlike those Midwest tracks, Sedgefield will require players to be more dialed in on their approach shots rather than off the tee. To qualify for next week’s first round, players must rank inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is Korean star Sungjae Im at +1400. Just behind is former major champion Shane Lowry at +1600. Next up is the elite ball-striking Will Zalatoris at +1800, followed by Memorial winner Billy Horschel at +2000. To close out the notables is North Carolina native Webb Simpson and Russell Henley at +2200.

For a favorite, there is a lot of hype around Russell Henley at +2200 and we believe there is good reason. He’s one of the most consistent players on Tour with only two missed cuts all year, but has seldom challenged for a title with his only real possibility being at the Sony Open back in January, where he lost in a playoff. However, we like the momentum he built last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic finishing T10 and now he arrives to a place where he’s finished in the top 10 the past two years. Before last week, he had not played a non-major event since early May, so Henley will be much fresher than most of the field and he’ll relish the chance to finish what he started a year ago.

For a midrange pick, J.T. Poston at +4000 seems like the obvious choice. After a brutal start to the season, Poston found something at the RBC Heritage in April, finishing T3. Since then he’s been boom or bust, but the booms include five top-11 finishes, including a wire-to-wire triumph at the John Deere Classic. We like another boom this week because in his last 12 competitive rounds, Poston ranks first in most key strokes gained areas: total, tee-to-green, short game and putting. Furthermore, during his win here in 2019, he made par or better on all 72 holes, so he obviously likes the setup in Greensboro.

For a sleeper, were going with Sedgefield Country Club member Alex Smalley at +8000. This is solid value for a guy who will have more local knowledge than most in the field. Since his T2 at Corales Puntacana in March, he’s also been another boom-or-bust player with seven missed cuts, but in events where he made the weekend, Smalley has not finished worse than T27 and that includes two top 10s. His strengths are driving and approach and those two skills, especially the latter, will be of utmost importance to excel this week. If Smalley can make the cut, look for him to make some noise on his home course.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 37

Winners: 5

Top 5s: 12

Top 10s: 7

Top 20s: 3

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:



