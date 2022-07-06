A Stacked Board Awaits Bettors and Fantasy Players at the Genesis Scottish Open

The co-sanctioned event boasts 14 of the top 15 players in the world, giving the hosts plenty of big horses to choose from for the British Open tuneup.

The PGA Tour and the DP World Tour come together this week for the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open, with a spectacular field featuring 14 of the world's top 15. That means great options all over the board for daily fantasy and gambling, and Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad break them down while Morning Read's Jeff Ritter takes the week off for vacation.

Genesis Scottish Open Picks for Daily Fantasy

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Scottie Scheffler; Ritter: Justin Thomas

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama; Ritter: Will Zalatoris

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Viktor Hovland, Max Homa; Ritter: Ryan Fox

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Keegan Bradley, Mito Pereira, Keith Mitchell; Ritter: Aaron Rai

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: Matthew NeSmith, Victor Perez, Fabrizio Zanotti

Genesis Scottish Open Best Bets

Here are our hosts' picks to win, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Jenstad: Will Zalatoris (25-1), Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), Max Homa (50-1), Keegan Bradley (55-1), Mito Pereira (66-1)

One-and-Done Picks for Genesis Scottish Open

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks for this week:

Jeff Ritter: Ryan Fox

Scott Jenstad: Patrick Cantlay

Jeff Erickson: Hideki Matsuyama

Watch the episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.