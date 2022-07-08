A Look at What Players Are Wearing at the British Open

The calendar's final major will surely not disappoint from an apparel standpoint as the field will be prepared for all of the elements that St. Andrews offers.

The 150th British Open is sure be one of the year's finest golf spectacles. It's being held at St. Andrews, after all, meaning there will be plenty to celebrate about the game's rich traditions. And that includes the varied apparel styles and prints that go with the unpredictable climate of mid-July — be it hot, cold, windy, rainy, benign.

Here is a look at what played players will be sporting during this sesquicentennial playing of the year's final major.

Shop the latest deals on Global Golf | Shop the latest deals on Fairway Styles

APPAREL

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Fairway & Greene Winning look: Saturday.

The Fairway & Greene collection of polo shirts for Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the British Open draws inspiration from the colors and coastline of Ireland and Scotland — hunter greens and lavender purples combined with soft blues and khakis. The three-button placket, long-sleeve, performance-cotton shirt on Saturday is a yarn-dyed herringbone jacquard knit with stretch and moisture-wicking features, as well as sun protection. Sam Burns: Travis Mathew Winning look: Sunday. Sam Burns will sport Travis Mathew’s new polos for summer that feature different prints and patterns. They are made from premium materials that are perfect for on and off the course. He'll pair the tops with Right on Time pants. Burns will spend his Friday round wearing The Open to Close pant designed to be the perfect pant for all day comfort. Ryan Fox: Peter Millar Winning look: Thursday. Ryan Fox’s Thursday look features a combination of classic style and pops of bold color, channeled in the thinly striped Lacey Performance polo and the Excursionist Flex Performance pullover in rosewood. Rounding out the look is the popular Surge Trouser, a sleek performance pant crafted in Peter Millar's Tailored Fit. The Stitchless Baffle vest in navy provides a warm and lightweight outer layer.

Billy Horschel: Ralph Lauren RLX Winning look: Sunday. Billy Horschel’s consummate sense of style and tailored looks earned him a coveted spot on Morning Read/SI.com’s "Most Stylish Tour Pros" in 2021. He’s setting himself up to have a repeat shot on the list wearing the Ralph Lauren RLX hybrid mock neck jacket in french navy on Sunday. The stretch front panel is made with recycled polyester, and the shell is a wool/elastane blend that will provide a warm layer in case the coastal winds at St. Andrews prevail. He’ll wear the jacket with a solid jersey polo shirt, also in navy, and the tailored fit Cypress pant in white. Viktor Hovland: J. Lindeberg J.Lindeberg Winning look: Thursday. An homage to the home and history of golf, Viktor Hovland will wear the Argyle capsule by J. Lindeberg that puts a modern twist on the iconic argyle check shapes and colors. The polo shirts are made with a soft pique-knitted fabric that is smooth inside for soft feel and extra comfort. It also has moisture-wicking performance properties, plus a recycled component saves natural resources and reduces the amount of waste. Exclusively designed for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, it celebrates the game of golf through fashionable styles with a timeless appeal. Shop: Find J. Lindeberg apparel in our online store Kevin Kisner: Peter Millar Winning look: Saturday. Kevin Kisner’s Saturday look showcases a sleek approach to course style from Peter Millar’s Crown Crafted line. The Miles Jersey polo forms the base layer, while the luxurious Excursionist Flex Popover hoodie conveys a stylish edge. To complete the look, he’ll be wearing the Blade Ankle Sport pant, a modern silhouette designed to sit slightly above the shoe. If the weather takes a turn, the new Stitchless Baffle vest is the perfect lightweight layer, and creates an on-trend street fashion vibe wearing it with the hoodie. Victor Perez: B. Draddy/Draddy Sport Winning look: Sunday. Victor Perez will be wear Draddy Sport each day at St. Andrews, and the Crooks polo shirt on Sunday sports a tonal, double-pinstripe pattern on a cool coastal blue background. It’s made from lightweight blended polyester with enough added spandex for stretch, a self collar, and a three-button placket. All the jersey knit polos have lycra for movement and comfort in all conditions. Jon Rahm: Travis Mathew Winning look: Saturday. Throughout the week, Jon Rahm will wear multiple variations of Travis Mathew’s camo polos. The design features hidden palm trees with a textured camo print. He'll also wear the Right on Time pant from the Heater Golf collection — part of the pure performance golf line. The lightweight pants have four-way stretch and enhanced quick-dry materials. Cameron Young: Peter Millar Winning look: Saturday. Cameron Young’s Saturday look features a sleek tonal gray palette and focuses on classic Peter Millar style. The thin striped Halford Performance Jersey polo and the eb66 Performance pant have been mainstays in the Crown Sport line thanks to their blend of versatile style and innovative performance. For an outer layer, he’ll have the Merge Hybrid jacket in a rich Bordeaux color should the temperature drop.

Dustin Johnson - Adidas Winning look: Sunday Dustin Johnson will be teeing it up in search of his third major win wearing Adidas’ Go-To Seamless Polo shirt in shadow green featuring PrimeKnit fabric that offers a soft hand feel, dynamic fit and unrestricted mobility. He’ll pair the polo with a favorite of his, the Go-To Five-Pocket pant; a staple item that seamlessly blends a lifestyle look and performance-focused benefits.

Tyrrell Hatton - Adidas Winning look: Sunday



Tyrrell Hatton will wear a winning look by Adidas in hopes of his first Open Championship victory. To ensure a competitive edge and breathability, he’ll be wearing the Statement Seamless Polo shirt that features a new color combo of shadow and trace green. The polo is knit without seams for comfort and a distraction-free fit. He’ll pair that with the market-leading Ultimate365 Tapered pant in white, which feature a four-way stretch for a full range of motion, in addition to built-in UV coverage.

Xander Schauffele - Adidas Winning look: Sunday

Fresh off his Travelers Championship victory, Xander Schauffele will head to the Old Course looking for his first major victory. As part of his winning look, Xander will wear Adidas’ Textured Stripe polo in shadow/linen green that has a two-button henley style collar. It’s constructed from a lightweight, breathable knit that is made with 100 percent recycled materials. The polo also has four-way stretch and is quick drying for superior comfort. Schauffele will wear it with the Go-To Five-Pocket pant, one of Adidas’ best-selling pieces when it comes to men’s bottoms. Collin Morikawa - Adidas Winning Look: Sunday As the Champion Golfer of the Year, Collin Morikawa will enter the week with hopes of another victory following his win at the 149th Open at Royal St George’s. He will be closing out the weekend in a casual and classic look, wearing the Go-To Camo Print shirt paired with the Go-To Five-Pocket pant. Both pieces feature the new shadow and linen green colorways, built with fabrics that provide a cool, dry feel, allowing him to perform his best regardless of the weather conditions. To polish off his look, he will be wearing the Morikawa Player Edition ZG21 shoes, which were specifically designed to commemorate his victory. Morikawa had a hand in designing the shoe, which encompasses similar design cues of the Go-To Camo Print. Abraham Ancer - Black Quail Apparel Winning look: Sunday Abraham Ancer will give a nod to The Old Course at St. Andrew as it makes its iconic return to host The 150th Open. In honor of the tournament’s rich history, He will wear Black Quail Apparel's newest assortment of outfits including its latest release, the 5-Pocket Hybrid pant. Available in four signature colorways, the pant can easily pair with any of the Black Quail polos featured from the Summer Collection, and topped with Cashmere Maglione sweaters give Ancer a cozy soft layer if extra warmth is needed.

Joaquin Niemann - Adidas Winning look: Sunday Looking to add to his win total this year, Joaquin Niemann will tee it up in Adidas’ new Statement Print polo featuring a lightweight material that promotes ventilation, keeping him feeling cool under pressure. The polo is made from 100 percent recycled polyester single jersey and has a ribbed collar with one snap button. He’ll be pairing it with the Ultimate365 Tapered pants which feature durable twill fabric that's made for year-round play. The tapered cut provides a clean and fitted look.

