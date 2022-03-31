An Early Look at What Players Will Wear at 2022 Masters

2022 Masters: Elements of Style
The Masters at August National Golf Club is one of the highly anticipated spring traditions. The play of the game's finest is captivating, but spectators are also drawn to the colors — from azaleas and peaches to pimentos and green jackets.
This year's field will blend in seamlessly with the many hues, wearing new collections of golf apparel and footwear, which runs the gamut of fresh prints and colors.
Welcome to Masters Scripting 2022.
Abraham Ancer | Black Quail Apparel
Winning look: Sunday.
In a subdued, yet strong statement, Abraham Ancer will pair the BQ Marathon polo in anthracite and steel with the steel-colored five-pocket pants for a distinctive monochromatic look. With four-way stretch on both polo and pants Ancer will have the ultimate comfort and performance on one of golf's biggest stage.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout | Fairway & Greene
Winning look: Thursday.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout’s outfits all feature Fairway & Greene's new three-button silhouette polos. Bezuidenhout's Thursday outfit combines a USA-made umbrella stripe, three-button polo with the new Caves hybrid hoodie in navy blue. It's a classic color combination along with modern fit, fabric and features.
Sam Burns | Travis Mathew
Winning look: Saturday.
Sam Burns is coming into the year’s first major on a hot streak after recently winning the Valspar Championship for a second successive year. He will be wearing the Going Rogue polo in heather delphinium for Saturday's third round and it will be a nice complement to the spring surroundings at Augusta National. It’s from the ‘Life of the Party’ collection and features a whimsical seaside print of pelicans.
Garrick Higgo | Macade Golf
Winning look: Friday.
Garrick Higgo, a 22-year-old South African, earned his Masters invitation by winning the Palmetto Championship in only his second PGA Tour start. He will be wearing Macade Golf’s exclusive Masters collection, inspired by the colors of Augusta National. The tropical floral shirt is made in a lightweight, four-way stretch fabric to ensure ultimate cooling and comfort.
Dustin Johnson | Adidas
Winning look: Sunday.
As Dustin Johnson looks for his second Masters victory, he’ll head to the first tee wearing an all-navy outfit, which is quickly becoming DJ’s signature style. He’ll wear Adidas’ Go-To Pocket polo made with soft, cotton-touch fabric, presenting a polished style in a lifestyle silhouette. The pocket on the left chest blends seamlessly into the design, making this a polo with wear-anywhere personality. He’ll pair this with Adidas’ popular Go-To Five-Pocket pants.
Viktor Hovland | J.Lindeberg
Winning Look: Thursday.
Viktor Hovland will be wearing J.Lindeberg’s limited edition Tour Collection to start off his Masters week. The new-style polo will be worn in black and is made from TX jersey, a fast-drying, moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch for comfort. The polo has a branded J.Lindeberg elastic at sleeve's end. Hovland will pair it with the Stuart golf pant in pink with white-branded taping down the seam. The look is accessorized with the Bridger belt in black.
Collin Morikawa | Adidas
Winning look: Sunday.
Collin Morikawa will look to win his third major in as many years wearing Adidas’ Statement seamless polo and Ultimate365 tapered pant. The sporty pink and lilac combo is a two-button mock neck seamless construction featuring side-hem vents and is made with more than 90 percent recycled content. Adidas' market-leading Ultimate365 tapered pant made with breathable four-way stretch fabric and UV50+ sun protection will give Morikawa a clean, fitted look.
Joaquin Niemann | Adidas
Winning look: Sunday.
With one win already this season, Joaquin Niemann will seek to win his first major wearing Adidas’ Statement seamless polo. The polo is made with Adidas’ Primeknit technology to offer individualized fit in a seamless construction. He’ll pair that with the Statement Warp knit pant, the lightweight and breathable option that has a fitted, tapered-leg finish. The one inner cargo pocket also gives the pant some added flare and style.
Jon Rahm | Travis Mathew
Winning look: Saturday.
Jon Rahm will be sporting the Mogul polo crafted from Travis Mathew’s Heater Series performance fabric and recycled polyester with a muted grey and green floral pattern that perfectly reflects spring time at Augusta National. He’ll pair it with the Right On Time pant in a color called micro chip that features a subtle texture, lightweight construction and four-way stretch material. The outfit is pulled together with the matching Hilt belt.
Xander Schauffele | Adidas
Winning look: Sunday.
Xander Schauffele knows how to go flag-hunting at Augusta National Golf Club and already has two top-3 finishes in four starts. He will seek to win his first major in Adidas’ flag-print polo. The playful design and subtle details make this a popular all-over print to go along with the performance fabrics that are woven in. Schauffele will pair this with Adidas’ Go-To Five-Pocket pant, which is quickly becoming a popular silhouette that combines a lifestyle option with performance benefits needed on course.
Bubba Watson | Linksoul
Winning look: Friday.
Bubba Watson will wear new, exclusive sneak-peek polos on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All will be available to preorder during Masters weekend and are part of Linksoul’s summer collection. Sunday’s polo is from the current spring lineup. The color is called soft sky and Friday’s subdued floral print acts as a nod to the abundance of blooming flowers that make Augusta National special this time of year.
Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.