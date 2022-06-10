Skip to main content

Ping PLD Anser Patent 55 Available in Stainless Steel on June 13

The first model in aluminum bronze, offered in March, sold out of all 55 putters less than three minutes.
The second Ping PLD Anser Patent 55 is available in stainless steel and is a yearlong celebration of the Anser patent issued in 1967.

When Ping’s PLD Anser Patent 55 was introduced in aluminum bronze in March, collectors bought all 55 available putters in less than three minutes.

The second Anser Patent 55, this one in stainless steel, will be available March 13 at 2 p.m. ET. Like the first offering, only 55 precision-milled, handcrafted, serialized putters will be available and will cost $790 through pingpld.com. The limit is one per customer.

This is part of a yearlong celebration of the Anser patent, which was issued 55 years ago, on March 21, 1967. The Anser has more than 700 professional victories, including the 1969 Masters, the first of 20 major victories for the design.

The Anser patent expired in 1984 and today, nearly every putter maker in the game has an Anser design or a variation of it.

The next PLD Anser Patent 55 will be machined from copper and will launch on September 26. The final PLD Anser Patent 55 is gold plated and milled from stainless steel. It will be available on Dec. 12.

