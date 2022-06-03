For Ecco, Comfort Is at Soul of Golf Shoe Design

Hard to quantify is to what degree an uncomfortable pair of golf shoes affects your scorecard, but the Danish shoemaker's continued emphasis on innovation seeks to make the answer zero,

While innovation and comfort are the bedrock of Ecco golf shoes, they are not lacking in style. Ecco

BROOKLYN, New York — Like a convincing salesperson, Jesper Thuen provided a profound overview as to why Ecco golf shoes make the best sense.

On an abnormally warm early May day, the Ecco Golf USA manager held court in the newly opened studio and offered a glimpse into the Danish footwear's latest models. Before he did, though, he set a stage.

"Think about it," Thuen says. "If you're on the course wearing an uncomfortable pair of shoes, that could lead to blisters and sores. Then, suddenly, fatigue sets in, you become less sharp mentally and that leads to a bad round."

The point? Comfortable footwear matters.

Ecco, which prides itself as a shoe and high-end leather maker, has been no stranger to the golf industry. Since its revolutionary spikeless Golf Street release in 2010 — "the game-changer," says Thuen — the 59-year-old family-owned business successfully cracked the golf market and has carved out its own niche.

As the fourth-largest golf shoe brand in the world, according to Thuen, the U.S. remains its No. 1 market. Golf shoes constitute 10 percent of the company's volume. So it made sense that Thuen and team were excited to discuss its latest releases and innovations.

Shortly after Golf Street became a success, developers introduced Biomechanical Optimization (BIOM) technology in 2011. That was the second game-changer to its golf line.

It wouldn't be wrong to claim Ecco's latest men's and women's H4 BOA BIOM lines as top sellers, although Thuen wouldn't divulge figures. After all, it's the next generation of its hybrid performance model, following in the footsteps of the BIOM Hybrid 3.

Beside "bringing performance focus to our golf shoes that are already known for high comfort and quality," says Andrzej Bikowski, head of design for Ecco Outdoor and Ecco Golf, architects introduced Gore-Tex waterproofing, and technology that promotes increased stability, traction and breathability all packed into a lightweight shoe.

Spikeless devotees can also indulge in the BIOM C4, which offers a new, super-stretchy mesh sock with performance leather for supreme comfort.

Thuen pointed out Ecco's Exhaust Grid technology near the cushioned sole that sucks in air to keep the foot cool and dry. That combined with Gore-Tex could represent another significant shift by keeping feet completely dry on even the wettest of courses. The breathable insole can be removed, offering up more room for wider feet without losing comfort.

Both lines go for about $230 with limited color selection. If the price point seems extreme, more affordable choices exist.

Priced in the $160-170 range, the men's and women's Golf Tray styles aren't much of a drop-off in comfort.

Less sporty looking than other lines, these are crafted with durable leather using Ecco's DriTan Technology, which reduces the amount of water used in the tanning process. There are also water-repellant properties built in and the outsole offers multi-directional traction and has slightly larger cleats in high-abrasion areas.

Like the BIOM lines, removable and washable OrthoLite insoles translate to ultra-cushioning and enhanced breathability.

For a more fashionable look — and priced about $150 — the men's and women's Golf Core Mesh styles can be worn on and off the course. The light, breathable mesh complements the amplification of fresh colors. Out of the latest innovations, it's arguably the sportiest and most casual look.

Thuen says that each pair of shoes has about 200 hands involved in the construction process. Innovation and comfort are rooted in the company's philosophy.

Michael Waack, head of global golf, has been with Ecco since 2002. He oversaw the Golf Street and BIOM-registered Natural Motion models, both of which helped change the trajectory of Ecco's golf shoe line.

"These shoes were quite daring developments, as we pioneered entirely new concepts in the global golf market," Waack says.

It's also due in part to a principle that "form must follow function," adds Waack. "It's inherent to the construction of every shoe."

For a company immersed in innovation, development, sustainability and comfort — not to mention shoes being sold in 89 countries — it's little wonder that the revolutionary Danish company remains a strong player in a competitive market.