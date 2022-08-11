Nine Show Stoppers Worthy of a Look

LAS VEGAS — The PGA's annual summer gathering, now known as the PGA Show Buying and Education Summit, is a smaller, slower-paced event compared to January's long-running PGA Merchandise Show.

That creates a more intimate opportunity to meet with some familiar brands, but also uncover a few aspiring brands. With that in mind, here are some items you can look forward to seeing now and in the not-so-distant future.

Clockwise: DrinkTanks, Robert Graham, Oar Alps

DrinkTanks

Want to get serious about your next beverage container? Let DrinkTanks’ high-performance Craft Growlers dispense water to wine and everything in between as the ideal way to preserve and enjoy your drinks on the go. They come in several sizes and colors, but most important is the stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulation that maintains temperature 45 hours cold and 30 days fresh.

Robert Graham

You won’t find any striped shirts in the Robert Graham Clubhouse collection. The company sticks to what it knows best — patterns and designs. For example, the men’s three-button polo shirts featuring race cars and high/low ball glasses look like an abstract pattern from a distance, but a closer look reveals the clever repeat designs. There’s also a knit hoodie on the horizon made from poly/rayon and spandex that feels like cashmere.

Oars + Alps

Delivering no-nonsense, naturally derived skin care products without harmful ingredients and at reasonable price points, Oars + Alps was created by two women with outdoorsy husbands. Our favorite for golf is the Go Stick Clear sunscreen that hydrates and protects your face and body without any white residue or streaks. The stick application glides on so you never need to get any on your hands.

Clockwise: Fury Athletix, Scheyden Eyewear, True Linkswear

Fury Athletix

Every so often a new company catches the eye with something a little novel and different. Dallas, Texas-based Fury Athletix is a high-quality, athletic headwear company focusing specifically on hats for sporting endeavors. Things like making hats water resistant to reduce sweat marks and from materials that keep you cool. But it’s the tiny perforations shaped like golf balls on tees and tennis racquets that stole the show — it definitely won our innovation award.

Scheyden Precision Eyewear has brought its high quality, innovative eyewear for airline pilots to golf with the new CIA (Confidence in Action) golf-specific sunglasses. The frames and lenses are made with the best metals, composites and polymers available. The metal frames are made with the highest quality titanium, providing lightweight comfort and strength. The company's "See Better, Play Better" mantra has been adopted by tour players such as David Duval, Steve Flesch, Tom Pernice, Scott Verplank and Lanto Griffin.

We love a good looking green shoe, especially when it’s made with comfortable, waterproof knit. True Linkswear's LUX Sport was engineered with a breathable Adaptive Sport Knit upper that is rigorously tested to withstand all environments and a WanderLux super-foam midsole for maximum rebound and comfort. The full sock flexible opening allows for easy on/off. The shoe comes in five colors, sizes 7 to 15.

Clockwise: Fair Liar Golf Wear, 7 Diamonds, Chervo.

Fair Liar

This company caught the eye of LPGA pro Ingee Chun, and since has a special namesake collection she wears on tour. Fair Liar is all about the details with gold beading around the yoke of a pleated skirt, pearl logo on a quilted belt bag, and removable silk dot scarf on the collar of an elbow sleeve-length performance polo. The entire women’s line has a high-end, luxury appearance with an Audrey Hepburn, bygone era feel to it.

7 Diamonds

7 Diamonds continues to have successful, order-writing PGA Shows. Its quality, performance and details at reasonable price points is an attractive addition for pro shop buyers. The Sierra hybrid short for instance, has four-way stretch fabric that is water-resistant, moisture-wicking, quick drying and easy wash and dry care. It comes in five colors and waist sizes 29 to 42. The zip-back pockets to secure valuables is a nice touch as is an extra zip side pocket and a couple more hidden small pockets for plenty of stash. Another cool feature is the button construction using a belt loop to secure vs. thread.

Chervo

Celebrating its 40th year of creating luxury men’s and women’s sportswear, Chervo continues to be inspired by beautiful places and nature. For spring/summer 2023, the Mediterraneo collection is influenced by the Tuscan landscape with its olive trees and sun drenched hillsides. All the prints are created in-house at Chervo, including a cool topographic background pattern. Superior fabrics with luxurious hand feel all have proprietary performance features.