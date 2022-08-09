TaylorMade's Hi-Toe 3 Wedge Design Is Multifaceted

The company's newest offering has a clubface design that raises the center of gravity and has a toe that helps the wedge stay open longer.

Wedge design has become so sophisticated that it seems there’s a bounce angle and a specialty grind for every type of short-game shot. The problem can be finding a wedge that’s all things to all people.

TaylorMade says it has the solution in its refined Hi-Toe 3. The company believes it has created a wedge that can easily handle any short-range shot from the fairway, tight lies, high rough, bunkers and the super flop shot.

The predominant feature of the Hi-Toe, which has been in the TaylorMade lineup since 2018, is just what its name describes – the clubface is extraordinarily high in the toe area.

ZTP Raw grooves, which extend across the face and up the clubface, are enhanced with raised micro-ribs between the grooves, creating more spin on shots around the green. TaylorMade Golf

The Hi-Toe design raises the center of gravity, which helps those lower-launched, high-spinning shots that everyone desires. In addition, club designers say the toe helps the face stay open longer for shots around the green.

And the original high-lofted Hi-Toe wedges featured grooves all the way across the face because a lot of short-game shots, especially from the rough, end up contacting the toe, where grooves are needed.

Toe view of the 60-degree Hi-Toe 3. TaylorMade Golf

The Hi-Toe 3 features a four-way cambered sole, which carries over from the original. The design allows for forgiveness with bounce while maintaining a lower leading edge, which makes it able to handle tight lies. And trailing edge relief enables the player to easily hit open-face shots around the green.

The company’s ZTP Raw grooves are enhanced in the Hi-Toe 3 with raised micro-ribs between the grooves, designed for greater spin on shots around the green.

The original Hi-Toe and its iterations only featured full-face grooves for the higher lofted clubs. The Hi-Toe 3 includes that feature for lofts 54 degrees and higher.

Hi-Toe 3 is available for order now at TaylorMade.com and at retail locations with a price of $179. The wedges are available in standard bounce (50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°), low bounce (58° and 60°), and high bounce (58° and 60°). The stock shaft is the KBS Hi-Rev 2.0.

For those so inclined, TaylorMade is offering a wide array of custom features with MyHi-Toe 3. Customers can choose loft and bounce, along with brushed copper, chrome, black and raw finish. A number of shaft and grip options are available, along with custom text, icons and paint fills. MyHi-Toe 3 can also be ordered online and comes with a price of $229.