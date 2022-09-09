Titleist Goes Next Level With New TSR Drivers, Metalwoods

Equipment manufacturer launched its Titleist Speed Project in 2019 and is now rolling out the third significant iteration, aimed at improving playable distance.

When the Titleist Speed Project was launched in 2019, the company’s aim was to put it squarely in the driver distance race, especially for higher handicappers, while maintaining its reputation as a leader among better players.

Titleist’s TS in 2019 begat TSi in 2020 and now the company introduces the TSR line of drivers and fairway metalwoods.

“Titleist TSR represents the deepest, most complete, and most validated understanding of the tee shot ever held within our walls,” said Stephanie Luttrell, director, metalwood development, Titleist. “Every aspect of impact has been considered, constructed and optimized in service of our singular desire to produce more playable distance from every swing.”

The new TSR models made their debut at the Travelers Championship in June, where 18 players switched the first week it was available for competition. There were a combined 21 TSR models in play at the British Open, where Cameron Smith edged Cameron Young by one shot, giving the Titleist TSR3 a 1-2 finish at the year’s final major. In all, four PGA Tour players have won tournaments with a TSR3 driver in 2022.

Remaining constant is the ATI aerospace grade titanium face that first appeared in the TSi drivers. Titleist has decided to go all in with titanium — maximizing its performance — while other manufacturers are delving into the realm of carbon for crowns and clubfaces.

As far as adjustability is concerned, all the TSR drivers are equipped with Titleist’s patented SureFit hosel — the same hosel that goes all the way back to the company’s 910 models. So, if you have a shaft from a previous model you’d like to try in the TSR, you won’t need to have a new adapter installed.

The TSR2 is for the player who hits the ball all over the face and therefore, needs the most forgiveness. The clubface is multi-plateau variable face thickness (VFT) that is built inward, layer by layer, to create nearly constant CT across the entire hitting surface. This results in a more forgiving clubface. The center of gravity (CG) is lower and more forward than TS or TSi, which is designed to optimize speed, launch and spin.

The TSR2’s standard length is 45½ inches and is available in lofts of 8, 9, 10 and 11 degrees in right-handed and 9, 10 and 11 degrees in left-handed.

Unlike the TRS2, the TSR3 centers its face technology around the sweet spot, which makes it attractive to more skilled players. In fact, the TSR3 is where nearly all of Titleist’s PGA Tour players have gravitated. The VFT construction of the TSR3 is found in its Speed Ring face, where Titleist engineers focused on centering the maximum CT/COR relationship into the sweet spot, helping players who find the middle of the face get even more speed off the tee.

The TSR3 also features the SureFit Adjustable CG Track System, a sliding track across the rear of the clubhead that allows players to customize their CG position. The TSR3’s standard length is 45½ inches and is available in stock lofts of 8, 9 and 10 degrees — 11 degrees is a custom feature — in right-handed and 8 and 9 degrees — 10 degrees custom — in left-handed.

The TSR4 is not for everyone. It is designed for ultra-high-speed players who are in special need of lower spin. The TSR face is built like the TSR2, a variable face thickness that’s built from the outside in and offers more forgiveness all over the face. The TSR4 features interchangeable sole weights that can move the center of gravity forward to reduce spin or back to increase it.

The TSR4 is available in 8, 9 and 10 degrees in right-handed and 9 degrees in left-handed.

The featured stock shafts are the HZRDUS Red CB, Tensei AV Blue, HZRDUS Black 4G and Tensei 1K Black. Premium shafts are Graphite Design Tour AD UB, Tour AD DI, Tour AD IZ. All shafts are available in 50, 60, 70 and 80 grams.

The price for the drivers is $599; $799 for premium shafts. Fittings are available now and the drivers will be available at retail on Sept. 23.

For the TSR fairway metalwoods, Titleist engineers took extra, unwanted weight from the hosel and high in the heel and repositioned it into CG specially designed for the three models.

The TSR2 has the lowest CG, which makes it the most forgiving and easiest to launch of the group. It is available in lofts of 15, 16.5, 18 and 21 degrees in right-handed and 15, 16.5 and 18 degrees in lefthanded.

The TSR2+ is designed to be a club primarily used for tee shots, with a taller face and a deeper CG location. It is available in 13 degrees of loft in both right- and left-handed.

The TSR3 is the most adjustable of the three models with a five-position SureFit track. The CG has been positioned deeper, slightly lower, and closer to the center of the face for high launch and forgiveness. It is available in lofts of 13.5, 15, 16.5 18 degrees in right-handed; 15 and 16.5 degrees in left-handed.

The same stock and premium shafts available for the drivers are also available for the fairway metalwoods. The price is $349; $549 for premium shafts. They will be available at retail Sept. 30.