Golf Fan Hit Travis Kelce With Perfect Taylor Swift Heckle After Bad Shot
Travis Kelce teed it up in the annual American Century Celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, and while he hit a bunch of good shots, he did hit some bad ones, too. But hey, that's just golf.
The Kansas City Chiefs star, who will be looking to win a third straight Super Bowl this season, has had a busy offseason following his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, around the world on her huge tour.
Speaking of Swift, one fan hit Kelce with a perfect heckle about his girlfriend after the tight end hit a poor tee shot on the first hole, saying: "You still have Taylor!'
Travis Kelce finished 63rd in the tournament, but he did win a karaoke contest at the event. His brother, Jason Kelce, finished 87th.
The Chiefs open training camp this Sunday.