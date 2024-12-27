Golf World Reacts to Scottie Scheffler's Bizarre Injury From Cooking Christmas Dinner
Scottie Scheffler's bizarre trip around the sun in 2024 took another odd turn on Christmas Day.
The PGA Tour announced Friday that Scheffler suffered a hand injury while preparing Christmas dinner on Wednesday.
"Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass," the golfer's agent Blake Smith said in a statement. "Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery."
Scheffler has had himself an interesting year, as he was arrested on his commute to the second round of the PGA Championship back in May. He initially faced four charges—including one felony—but all were dropped in early June.
The golf world reacted to Scheffler's latest strange setback:
Of course, it wasn't all trials and tribulations for Scheffler this year. He and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their first-born son in May. He also won the Masters Tournament, claimed a gold medal for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and was named the PGA Tour Player of the Year for the third straight season.
Scheffler is expected to be back at 100% in the next three or four weeks following the surgery. He withdrew from The Sentry, the tournament that officially kicks off the new golf season Jan. 2. Scheffler's next scheduled tournament is The American Express on Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, Calif.