'Worried' About the PGA Tour, Fred Couples Wants Players to Show More
Fred Couples is a staunch defender of the PGA Tour—but like many, he is concerned about the health of pro golf.
Playing in the PNC Championship for the first time, the 65-year-old was asked ahead of the event if PGA Tour players need to be better entertainers to increase interest in the game. And that’s something he has pondered before.
“Sometimes I sit and think about that and what did I do,” the former world No. 1 said. “I get mad—but, I mean, when you play well, you've got to give the people more than they expect. And when you play poorly, that's when it becomes you don't want to do anything stupid.”
But players showcasing their personalities, he believes, is the best way to attract viewership.
“We have to get people to love the golf again,” he said. “Everyone loves to play golf, but I think it’s got nothing to do with—I laugh when they say LIV this and the Tour that. Our tour (the PGA Tour) is really what I’m worried about, and I don’t even watch (LIV). So I don't know if they’re laughing and giggling all the time. But our guys need to show a little more.”
Couples remembers Bob Drum, a well-known golf writer who had features on CBS called “The Drummer’s Beat,” in which he gave honest commentary on different aspects of the sport. Couples would like to see someone like that again to help uncover some of the game’s unknowns.
“[Drum] used to do things and get players involved I think,” Couples said, referring to Drum as an “old curmudgeon.”
“I don't know if anyone knows anything about Luke List or Patrick Cantlay besides ‘Patrick Cantlay seems to not be friendly.’ Well, he's one of my best friends, and he’s as friendly as anyone. He’s just not outgoing, but that's why he's so good.”
For 2026, the Tour is introducing a wave of changes, including smaller field sizes and fewer cards granted. Couples views the tougher competition as a positive for the entertainment product to be on an upward trajectory again.
“The Tour is being carried by the best players,” the 1992 Masters champion said. “And if you’re not one of the best players at the moment, you can be.
“But it shouldn't just be easy. They want it all easy if you’re 75th to 130th on the money list. And every time you go to a tournament, all the signs when you drive in are all of six or eight or 10 guys. And I think they run the Tour.”
However, whether it’s the stars or those fighting for their cards, more openness from the Tour’s players might be the first step to healing a fractured game.