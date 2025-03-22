Golfer Adam Hadwin Accidentally Smashed a Sprinkler and Was Hit With Instant Karma
The most difficult aspect of golf might be keeping your emotions in check. Or putting. Yeah, it’s probably the putting.
Still, for the pros at the highest level, keeping your cool is high on the list of skills you need to become a champion.
On Friday at the Valspar Championship, Canadian Adam Hadwin let his emotions get the better of him, and immediately regretted it.
After posting a double-bogey on his 10th hole of the day, and in the process pushing his chances at making the cut from doubtful to near-zero, Hadwin smashed his club into the grass. But he didn’t just hit grass—he hit a sprinkler, which immediately began spraying water in all directions.
Hadwin could only step on the sprinkler in an ill-fated effort to stop the water’s flow.
Not the best look, but also, what better way to instantly realize the comically childish nature of your actions than to be immediately spritzed with water as a direct result of them? Plus, Hadwin was far from the only player to let out his frustrations in the middle of the round this week—it’s just something that sometimes comes with the territory of professional golf.
Hadwin would go on to miss the cut, leaving the rest of the sprinklers on the course relatively safe heading into the weekend.