Why Good Good's PGA Tour Sponsorship is No Gimmick
What started with a few backyard trick shots is now reshaping the future of golf content, and maybe the PGA Tour itself.
Garrett Clark and the Good Good Golf team have gone from YouTube creators to golf media juggernauts. Their videos rack up millions of views, their merch sells out pro shops and their fanbase is massive. The only thing they didn’t have? A tournament of their own.
And so this week Good Good announced the Good Good Championship, an official FedEx Cup Fall event debuting in 2026. The news came alongside the reveal of the tournament logo and a video from Clark and the team thanking fans for riding with them from the very beginning. It's a move that cements their place on the PGA schedule.
On The Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan and the crew break down what this moment means. Could we see Micah Morris or Grant Horvat in the field? Will the sponsor invites go to creators, or Tour pros? What does this signal about the PGA Tour’s relationship with golf’s new media elite?
One thing’s for sure: this isn’t a gimmick. It’s a legit stop on the fall schedule that many people will likely tune in to.
Watch the episode above and visit SI Golf to catch up on past episodes.