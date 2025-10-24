SI

Why Good Good's PGA Tour Sponsorship is No Gimmick

On a new Dan's Golf World Show, the crew discusses how Good Good's growing empire surprised the golf world, and what comes next.

Dan Evans

A new Dan's Golf World Show breaks down the biggest news from golf this week.
A new Dan's Golf World Show breaks down the biggest news from golf this week. / Dan Evans

What started with a few backyard trick shots is now reshaping the future of golf content, and maybe the PGA Tour itself.

Garrett Clark and the Good Good Golf team have gone from YouTube creators to golf media juggernauts. Their videos rack up millions of views, their merch sells out pro shops and their fanbase is massive. The only thing they didn’t have? A tournament of their own.

And so this week Good Good announced the Good Good Championship, an official FedEx Cup Fall event debuting in 2026. The news came alongside the reveal of the tournament logo and a video from Clark and the team thanking fans for riding with them from the very beginning. It's a move that cements their place on the PGA schedule.

On The Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan and the crew break down what this moment means. Could we see Micah Morris or Grant Horvat in the field? Will the sponsor invites go to creators, or Tour pros? What does this signal about the PGA Tour’s relationship with golf’s new media elite?

One thing’s for sure: this isn’t a gimmick. It’s a legit stop on the fall schedule that many people will likely tune in to.

Watch the episode above and visit SI Golf to catch up on past episodes.

More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

Home/Golf