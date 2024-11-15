Golf Hall of Famer Says Players Being Paid for Ryder Cup Is 'a Bit Disgraceful'
This week, many notable figures in the golf world have been giving their opinion on the report that the United States players will each be paid $400,000 to participate in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
On Thursday's Sky Sports Golf coverage, World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies offered her thoughts on the matter.
"Anyone that wants to be paid...it's a bit disgraceful. If you're a Ryder Cup player, you've earned a lot of money to get on to the team.
"To go on about money to get into a Ryder Cup, I just don't understand it. I'm sure it's not all the players, it'll probably just be a few."
The Englishwoman's thoughts largely echo those of both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on the subject.
Davies earned 86 professional wins in her career including four major championships. She also appeared in 12 Solheim Cups, with record of 22–18–6.