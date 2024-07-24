How Charlie Woods Fared in Second Round of His First U.S. Junior Amateur Tournament
Charlie Woods's first appearance at the U.S. Junior Amateur championship ended Tuesday after two rounds at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Mich.
Woods, the son of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, missed the cut. He finished Monday's opening round with a 12-over 82 and followed it up Tuesday with a 10-over 80, adding up to a score of 22 over par.
Woods started his round Tuesday on the back nine and notched pars on his first two holes, but he tallied two bogeys, two double bogeys and one triple bogey to enter the turn at nine-over par. Woods was much better on his final nine holes, logging a one-over 35, which included a birdie on the 211-yard par-3 3rd hole.
Out of the 264-player field, 17 players finished with a worse score than Woods's 22-over 162. Only the top 64 golfers advanced to the match play portion of the U.S. Junior Amaetur championship.
Woods played Monday and Tuesday in front of a large crowd, which included his father Tiger in the gallery. Parents were not allowed to caddie at the event.
As the No. 763-ranked junior golfer entering the tournament, Woods missing the cut wasn't much of a surprise. The 15-year-old likely has plenty of U.S. Junior Amateur championships ahead of him in the near future as he continues to improve his game.