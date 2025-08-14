Inside My Round With Dustin Johnson
They say working in the golf world is one of the best jobs on the planet, and they are not lying.
On the Thursday prior to LIV Golf Chicago, Dan and the crew went to the Bolingbrook Country Club. Dan played in the LIV pro-am and was grouped with the 4 Aces team.
The guys were able to walk 18 holes with Thomas Pieters and Dustin Johnson watching glorious golf shot after glorious golf shot. They placed 9th as a team, but it was an experience the crew will never forget.
Although Johnson and Pieters played well at LIV Chicago, it was Dean Burmester and his team Stinger GC that took home the titles. This was Burmester's second LIV win, with his first coming in Miami in 2024.
On the PGA Tour, the first FedEx Cup event came to a close with Justin Rose avenging his Masters playoff loss, clipping J.J. Spaun in a dramatic three-hole playoff at the FedEx St.Jude Championship.
Both golfers made par on the first, birdie on the second, and Rose brought it home with a huge birdie on the final playoff hole.
Unfortunately, the biggest story of the tournament was another collapse from Tommy Fleetwood. Despite leading for much of the tournament, including a two-stroke lead on Sunday, Fleetwood fell short of the playoff while finishing at 15 under.
To hear more about the Fleetwood collapse, Burmester's win in Chicago, and Dan’s experience playing with Dustin Johnson, watch the video above. And visit the show's landing page for more episodes.