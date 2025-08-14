SI

Inside My Round With Dustin Johnson

In a new episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, scenes from playing a pro-am alongside Dustin Johnson, plus news from the pro tours.

Dan Evans

Dan Evans played with D.J. at last week's LIV Golf pro-am. / Dan Evans

They say working in the golf world is one of the best jobs on the planet, and they are not lying. 

On the Thursday prior to LIV Golf Chicago, Dan and the crew went to the Bolingbrook Country Club. Dan played in the LIV pro-am and was grouped with the 4 Aces team.

The guys were able to walk 18 holes with Thomas Pieters and Dustin Johnson watching glorious golf shot after glorious golf shot. They placed 9th as a team, but it was an experience the crew will never forget.

To hear all about the behind the scenes details of playing with the pros at LIV Chicago, watch the Dan’s Golf World Show.

Although Johnson and Pieters played well at LIV Chicago, it was Dean Burmester and his team Stinger GC that took home the titles. This was Burmester's second LIV win, with his first coming in Miami in 2024.

On the PGA Tour, the first FedEx Cup event came to a close with Justin Rose avenging his Masters playoff loss, clipping J.J. Spaun in a dramatic three-hole playoff at the FedEx St.Jude Championship.

Both golfers made par on the first, birdie on the second, and Rose brought it home with a huge birdie on the final playoff hole.

Unfortunately, the biggest story of the tournament was another collapse from Tommy Fleetwood. Despite leading for much of the tournament, including a two-stroke lead on Sunday, Fleetwood fell short of the playoff while finishing at 15 under.

To hear more about the Fleetwood collapse, Burmester's win in Chicago, and Dan’s experience playing with Dustin Johnson, watch the video above. And visit the show's landing page for more episodes.

Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

