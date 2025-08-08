2025 LIV Golf Chicago Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
For the fourth consecutive year, LIV Golf is making a stop in Chicago. This year's edition is offering a $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million set aside for the team competition.
LIV has bounced around the Chicago area in its trips to the region, but is at Bolingbrook Golf Club for the second straight year. It's the second-to-last individual event of the season.
Joaquin Niemann has a big lead in the individual points race on the heels of a five-win season. Jon Rahm's Legion XIII leads the team points race. Rahm is also the defending champion this week.
In addition to the chase for the season-long titles, there are storylines near the bottom of LIV's points list, as those players could be relegated at the end of the season. Ian Poulter is among those currently on the outside looking in, and in need of a big finish to the season.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 LIV Golf Chicago Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $124,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Chicago Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000