SI

2025 LIV Golf Chicago Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf's Chicago event is offering a $25 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Jon Rahm is the defending champion at LIV Golf Chicago.
Jon Rahm is the defending champion at LIV Golf Chicago. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For the fourth consecutive year, LIV Golf is making a stop in Chicago. This year's edition is offering a $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million set aside for the team competition.

LIV has bounced around the Chicago area in its trips to the region, but is at Bolingbrook Golf Club for the second straight year. It's the second-to-last individual event of the season.

Joaquin Niemann has a big lead in the individual points race on the heels of a five-win season. Jon Rahm's Legion XIII leads the team points race. Rahm is also the defending champion this week.

In addition to the chase for the season-long titles, there are storylines near the bottom of LIV's points list, as those players could be relegated at the end of the season. Ian Poulter is among those currently on the outside looking in, and in need of a big finish to the season.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 LIV Golf Chicago Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $124,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf Chicago Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf