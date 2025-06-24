Inside Tommy Fleetwood's Latest PGA Tour Heartbreak
Tommy Fleetwood, a seven-time DP Tour winner, suffered another heartbreaking loss at the Travelers Championship Sunday evening.
Fleetwood, as many fans no doubt know by now, has yet to win a PGA Tour event. In 159 career PGA Tour events, the Englishman has finished second in six PGA Tour events, including the U.S. Open in 2018 and The Open Championship in 2019. He has recorded top-10 finishes 42 times without a win, which is a Tour record.
The heartbreak continued on Sunday in Cromwell, CT, when Fleetwood entered the day with a three-stroke lead over the Americans Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley. Fleetwood posted bogeys on three of the first four holes. Bradley stayed calm and played great golf, and he would end up taking the lead on the 13th hole. Going into the final hole of the tournament, Fleetwood led by one. He was in the fairway with a wedge in his hand but left that approach shot short. He left his lag put seven feet shot, right outside Bradley's putt for birdie. Fleetwood has no doubt hit countless putts like the one he had left.
He lined up, hit a clean stroke and missed the putt just right, and when Bradley buried his putt Fleetwood was sunk.
What at first seemed like another Fleetwood collapse was closely analyzed by fans who slowed down the video of the final putt. With the video slo-mo, viewers saw the ball hit what looked to be a ball mark just a couple of feet in front of the hole. The mark disrupted the ball's trajectory, going from down the middle to missing right.
Fleetwood was clearly gutted after the tournament-losing three-putt. He was seen solemnly hugging his family after the final hole. Even after the heartbreak, Fleetwood met with the media to discuss the final hole. “I would love to just go and sulk somewhere, and maybe I will,” he said. “But there’s no point making it a negative for the future, really, just take the positives and move on. Fleetwood hopes to use the remainder of the golf season to focus on winning his first PGA Tour event.
