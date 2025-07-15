Joel Dahmen and Caddie Geno Bonnalie the Latest High-Profile Split on PGA Tour
This season, some of the most well-known player-caddie duos have split: Max Homa and Joe Greiner, Collin Morikawa and J.J. Jakovac and Greiner and Tom Kim and Paul Tesori.
Now, add Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie to the list.
The news was first reported by Matt Gannon and confirmed by Skratch’s Dan Rapaport, who spoke to Dahmen.
“It was time,” Dahmen said. “We had a great run.”
The two became fan favorites after being featured on Netflix’s Full Swing. They have been longtime friends and have worked together for over a decade. One of the most memorable parts of the Netflix series was their emotional encounter on a plane in the second season, where Dahmen told Bonnalie, “I love the f--- out of you.”
Bonnalie has also leveraged his popularity from the show, making public appearances and serving as an on-course commentator for PGA Tour Live.
Inside the ropes, however, Dahmen has struggled. Winless since the 2021 Puntacana Championship, he has three top 10s in 19 starts this season, including a runner-up in Puntacana, in which Dahmen was leading but finished bogey-bogey-bogey, missing a 2-footer on the 17th hole.
Ranked No. 172 in the world, Dahmen barely earned his card this season, finishing No. 124 in the FedExCup standings, with the top 125 earning full status. This season, he’s 96th with the number of cards awarded for 2026 being cut down to 100.
As the chase continues for Dahmen, it’ll be without Bonnalie carrying his bag.