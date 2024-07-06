John Deere Classic Live Bet: A Pre-Tournament Favorite is Currently a Great Value at 7-1 Odds
The John Deere Classic is halfway complete, and as usual the scores are low: Aaron Rai and C.T. Pan co-lead at 14 under par. But if you're looking to place a live bet, our model suggests you look just down the board from the leaders.
Sungjae Im is currently +700 at DraftKings (place your bet here). He's is a compelling live bet for the 2024 John Deere Classic, particularly bolstered by his recent standout performances and, you may recall, he entered this week as one of the favorites.
In his last five events, Im has strung together four top-9 finishes. His position at the top of KeyCompete’s pre tournament power rankings further highlights our system's belief in him. At odds of +700, betting on Im not only reflects his recent success but also the confidence he exudes on the course, making him a smart choice for those looking to capitalize on his current form and potential to win this week's title.
Our system suggests he should be closer to +350, so this is excellent value. He is currently two strokes off of the lead, a perfect spot for a weekend rally. We think he's well worth a bet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
