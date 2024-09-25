Jon Rahm Arrives in Spain for First DP World Tour Event Since Joining LIV Golf
After missing the weekend of the LIV Golf Dallas team championship event due to the flu, Jon Rahm arrived in Spain on Wednesday to play in a DP World Tour event for the first time since leaving for the LIV Golf League last year.
Rahm, who won LIV Golf’s individual team title after capturing two events on the circuit, had returned home to Arizona where his wife, Kelley, gave birth to the couple’s third child. He was allowed to skip the pro-am at the Spanish Open in order to arrive late.
This is the first of three DP World Tour events that Rahm is expected to play over the next month in order to meet minimum membership requirements that would allow him to remain eligible to play for Europe next year at the Ryder Cup.
Rahm only recently appealed sanctions that the DP World Tour placed on him for competing in conflicting events without a tour release. His appeal of those penalties is what is allowing him to play this week.
He is scheduled to play the Dunhill Links Championship next week in Scotland as well as the Analucia Masters next month in Spain.
Other LIV golfers in the Spanish Open field are Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk, Patrick Reed and Spaniards David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra.
Rahm is attempting to win the event for the fourth time. Defending champion Matthieu Pavon is also in the field.