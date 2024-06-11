‘Definitely Still in Pain’: Jon Rahm Will Play Through Foot Injury at U.S. Open
By his lofty standards, Jon Rahm’s 2024 season has been a disappointment. No titles. Non-factor in the majors. And now, a foot injury he’ll have to fight through at Pinehurst while trying to reverse his season’s downward momentum.
Last week Rahm withdrew from LIV Golf’s Houston event with the new injury. On Tuesday morning at Pinehurst, Rahm said it’s still bothering him.
“It’s a concern. It’s doing better, but definitely still in pain,” he said.
Asked if he still felt he could win this week, Rahm was succinct:
“Anytime I tee it up I feel like I have a good chance.”
He was clearly in pain last week at LIV’s Houston event before he withdrew.
The exact cause of Rahm’s injury is a bit of a mystery, even to the man himself. He said he has an infection in between his toes but doesn’t know how it started. The injury is painful, and his treatment for the pain before his second round in Houston did not last long.
“We tried to figure it out. The closest term would be a lesion of the skin. I don’t how or what happened, but it got infected, and the pain was high,” he said. “On that Saturday round I did get a shot to numb the area, but by my second hole I was already in pain.”
Rahm said he could have “dragged myself out there” and finished that round, but he didn’t want to create poor swing habits or jeopardize his chances of competing this week at Pinehurst.
Bettors, meanwhile, have also noticed Rahm’s injury status, as his odds to win this week have plummeted to 25-1 after he was listed at 17-1 following the PGA Championship.
It wasn't that long ago when Rahm was the most dominant player in golf. He won four PGA Tour events in 2023, including the Masters. But he’s winless through his first eight events this year on the LIV Tour, though he finished inside the top 10 each week before his WD in Houston. He hasn’t made a ripple in this year’s majors, finishing 45th at Augusta and missing the cut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla.