Jon Rahm Withdraws From U.S. Open Due to Foot Injury
Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to an infection between two of his toes that he described earlier Tuesday as related to a lesion.
The 2021 U.S. Open champion had withdrawn from the LIV Golf Houston event after just six holes in Saturday. He had addressed the media earlier in the day and expressed concern about the issue but had still hoped to play.
“We tried to figure it out,” he said earlier Tuesday. “The closest term would be a lesion of the skin. I don’t how or what happened, but it got infected, and the pain was high. On that Saturday round I did get a shot to numb the area, but by my second hole I was already in pain.”
He announced his withdrawal via social media.
“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long term health, to withdraw from this week’s US Open Championship,” Rahm said via X. “To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship! Hopefully I'll be back in action sooner than later!”
Rahm, who won the Masters in 2023, has seven top 10s in LIV events but tied for 45th at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
Jackson Suber, a 24-year-old pro who attended the University of Mississippi, got into the field with Rahm's withdrawal. He was the first alternate from a qualifier last week in Maryland.