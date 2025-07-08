Jordan Spieth on ‘Baby Watch’ but Returning to British Open After Neck Injury
Jordan Spieth’s return is imminent.
The 31-year-old is not playing this week’s Scottish Open; however, he appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams and stated that he’s healthy and will tee it up in the British Open.
“I’ve been back to full strength,” the three-time major winner said, “getting ready for the Open Championship next week, our last major of the year, and then we have our playoffs after that. So a lot of big events left, but yeah, I have no restrictions, which is great.”
Spieth withdrew from the Travelers Championship three weeks ago—his first WD in 297 career starts—during the first round with a neck injury. He woke up with pain that day but still tried to play through it before withdrawing after hitting a tee shot on the 13th hole.
“It was a weird neck spasm thing that just came up and I couldn’t get through the round,” Spieth said. “It was a strange deal. I’ve got a good team here that I work with. I knew it was gonna be short-lived, and it was only kind of a few days.”
After wrist surgery in 2024, Spieth returned in January and has seven top 20s and two top 5s in 16 starts this season. Ranked 48th in the world, he is searching for his first victory since the 2022 RBC Heritage.
Right now, though, there are more important things on his mind than golf.
“It’s coming, yeah, we’re on baby watch officially,” Spieth said.
With Spieth and his wife expecting their third child any day now, his arrival at the British Open might be delayed.
“I’ll be a little bit of a late arrival, but I’ll be there,” he said. "Luckily, I’ve played the Open at this course in Northern Ireland six years ago now (finishing T20), so I won’t feel like I have to learn a new place. Yeah, just trying to get all the work in before the baby comes, make sure everybody is good, and then I’ll head overseas.”