Jordan Spieth, Nursing Injury, Withdraws From PGA Tour Event for First Time
Jordan Spieth injured his neck while warming up before his first round at the Travelers Championship.
Jordan Spieth withdrew from the Travelers Championship on Thursday, having played the first 12 holes of his first round. It’s the first time in 297 PGA Tour starts that Spieth has bowed out in the middle of a tournament.
Spieth had reportedly injured his neck while warming up on the driving range before his round. He decided to give it a go, but could not make it through 18 holes of golf.
According to reporters at the tournament, Spieth was clearly torn up by his first career WD. He was five over at the time he decided to call it a day.
Spieth has some time to get back to his best self before the final major of the calendar year, the British Open, tees off at Royal Portrush in July.
