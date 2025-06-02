Jordan Spieth Fan Shares Terrifying Video of Almost Being Hit by Errant Shot
Jordan Spieth kicked off his final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday by coming so close to destroying a fan with an errant shot.
While the video from the television broadcast of that moment was absolutely wild, a video shared Monday by one of the fans that almost got hit is even more terrifying.
This all happened on the first hole, with Spieth hitting an approach shot from the right rough. Before the shot it looked like the fans standing in front of him might be in harm's way and sure enough seconds later Spieth's ball went flying right over them.
Here's what the fans saw:
That was way too close!
Here's what it looked like from behind Spieth:
Golf fans, you might want to be a little more careful when you're at events. These guys are really good at golf, but things can still go wrong in a hurry.
Thankfully nobody was hurt in this instance. Oh, and Spieth ended up making par on the hole. Because what else would Jordan Spieth do?