Jordan Spieth Has ‘No Pain’ From Wrist Surgery, Eyeing Return
Jordan Spieth is inching toward a return.
The 31-year-old had surgery on his left wrist in late August and told SiriusXM PGA Tour radio last week that he is progressing in his recovery.
“It feels good. None of the shots, you know, I don't really have any problems with it,” Spieth told interviewer Colt Knost. “No pain, no anything. So now it's kind of just taking care of it, continuing to do therapy probably through the new year, and just be prepared to go start playing some golf and be prepared to play three weeks in a row.”
Spieth says he didn’t swing a club for nearly three months. But now, the three-time major champion is getting his ball striking back to normal.
“At the beginning, it was like kind of laughable, you know, three months of not hitting a ball and then the center of the face seems really hard to do and really far away,” he said. “I could find fat toe and thin heel back-to-back shots pretty easily. And now it’s pretty good.”
Spieth, however, does not have a definite return date.
The 13-time Tour winner had a down year in 2024, recording three top 10s and seven missed cuts in 24 starts. Winless since the 2022 RBC Heritage, Spieth started the year ranked No. 14 in the world but has since dropped to No. 64.
Now healthy, Spieth is hoping to find his old form in 2025.