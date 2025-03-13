Jordan Spieth Rides Roller Coaster First Nine at Players Championship
The full Jordan Spieth experience was on display during his opening round at the Players Championship as he posted a 2-under 34 over the first nine in a unique way.
Spieth started on the back and hit a perfect approach shot for a tap-in birdie on No. 10, then channeled some bunker magic on the next hole, knocking in an eagle and jumping out to an early lead.
He missed an 8-footer for potential birdie on No. 12 and posted a second consecutive par on No. 13 before things began to swing in the other direction. A hooked tee shot on No. 14 found the water and culminated in a double bogey, which he followed with a bogey.
Sitting at even par, the former Players winner once again rolled in an eagle on No. 16 before three-putting the iconic island green. Not content to post another par, Spieth knocked in another short one for a birdie before making the turn.
The eventful first nine left him two shots behind the lead and earned him a shoutout from the PGA Tour's social teams, which is warranted.
Even by his own roller coaster standards, this was quite a wild up-and-down ride.