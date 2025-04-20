Justin Thomas Gives Honest Take on Winning After Ending Nearly Three-Year Title Drought
It took Justin Thomas two years, 10 months and 29 days to enter back into the PGA Tour's winning circle. That drought ended on Sunday when he captured the title at the RBC Heritage in a playoff win over Andrew Novak.
Thomas last won on the PGA Tour in May 2022 when he captured his second career PGA Championship trophy. In that span of not holding a trophy, Thomas learned just how much he missed winning. He gave an honest quote after his win about how he's been able to keep his head held high.
"Winning's hard, it's really, really hard," Thomas told CBS's Amanda Balionis after his win. "I've worked my butt off, stayed patient, stayed positive. Got a great wife, great team, have a great daughter. ... You just take for granted sometimes when you get on those runs, and I didn't realize how much I missed winning."
Thomas was also able to earn a winner's paycheck for the first time in nearly three years as he won a whopping $3.6 million on Sunday.
Maybe this win is what Thomas needed to go on another victorious streak in his career. His best career streak came in 2017 when he won five PGA Tour titles, including his first major in the PGA Championship. He'll have a chance to win his third PGA Championship next month at Quail Hollow, where he happened to win the title in '17.