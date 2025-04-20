Justin Thomas Ends Winless Drought at RBC Heritage With Thrilling Playoff Birdie
Sometimes, wanting something too much can be detrimental.
Since his last victory at the 2022 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas was eager to return to the winner’s circle. However, admitting he was “pressing too hard,” instead of trusting his game, the former world No. 1 went nearly three years without a win, the longest drought of his career.
But the wait is over.
Thomas dropped a 21-foot birdie putt to edge Andrew Novak in a playoff at the RBC Heritage for his 16th PGA Tour triumph in his 250th start.
Thomas and Novak sat near the top of the leaderboard all afternoon. Novak was playing in the final pairing with 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim, who faltered with a final-round 74. Thomas, who entered the final round one back, played in the penultimate group after calling a one-stroke penalty on himself in Round 3.
Tied at 16 under, Thomas took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 16th. Then Novak, a 30-year-old looking for his maiden Tour win in his 99th start, tied it with a birdie on the par-4 16th after two sliced tee shots on Nos. 10 and 11 caught lucky breaks and kicked out into the fairway.
Both needed birdie on the closing par-4 to notch the win in regulation. Thomas’s approach settled 34 feet from the cup, while Novak’s fell just 10 feet away.
Novak, though, missed his putt, sending the tournament to a playoff for the third time in the last four years.
Back on No. 18, which has the widest fairway on Tour, both hit superb drives. Novak’s second shot, however, sailed a bit left to leave him a 33-footer for birdie, which he missed. Then, Thomas sank his.
Afterward, Thomas was overcome with emotion in the basking daylight on Hilton Head Island, winning for the first time as a father and husband.
This moment had been brewing for Thomas, who had four top 10s this season entering the RBC Heritage, helping him crack the top 10 in the world ranking for the first time since March 2023.
And after several close calls, the 31-year-old’s long-awaited return to the winner’s circle came—a moment Thomas had been yearning for, maybe even too much.