Justin Thomas Reveals Future Caddie Plans After RBC Heritage Win
Last week, while making just his second start as the caddie for Justin Thomas, Joe Greiner experienced the taste of victory while on the bag for the two-time major champion at the RBC Heritage.
Greiner had been on the bag for Max Homa full-time since 2019, as they’ve been friends dating back to their childhood. The pair split earlier this month amidst Homa’s struggles this season.
Greiner made his debut for Thomas at the Masters when Thomas’s usual caddie, Matt “Rev” Minister, suffered a back injury in the days leading up to the event, which prevented him from carrying Thomas's bag.
After Thomas sunk the tournament-winning putt on the iconic 18th hole at Harbour Town, he and Greiner embraced, with both men relieved to finally get back in the winner's circle after an extended winless streak.
Despite the instant success, Justin Thomas told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Monday that his partnership with Greiner will be temporary.
“We both knew that going in,” he said. “It was very much a fill-in situation.
“We were so lucky that Joe was available until Rev got healthy. I love Joe to death, but I’m very excited to have Rev back."
Thomas also spoke about the job Greiner did for him over the last few weeks.
“It’s great. We’ve had a lot of fun,” he said. “I have always thought caddies are in a tough spot already and kind of like a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation, let alone when it’s the second week he’s ever caddied for me."
“He knows I’m playing well, and he knows that I feel the same way. So, he’s wanting to help but also trying to not over caddie, and it’s tough. But he’s doing a great job.”
Thomas will likely make his next start at the Truist Championship May 8-11, which is filling in for Quail Hollow as a signature event this year and will be played at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
The week after the Truist Championship will be the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where Thomas won his first major championship in 2017.