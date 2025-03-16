Keegan Bradley’s Players Championship Ace Moves Him Closer to Unusual PGA Tour Feat
During the Players Championship, everyone’s eyes are on the 17th hole's famous island green, hoping for a hole-in-one.
In the final round at TPC Sawgrass, Keegan Bradley carded the week’s first ace—just not on one of golf’s most iconic holes.
Instead, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain drained a 7-iron on the par-3 13th from 153 yards, with the ball landing a few feet left of the hole before spinning in. It’s the 13th ace on No. 13 during a Players Championship.
It might have not been on TPC Sawgrass’s penultimate hole, but it’s still an indelible moment.
Now, Bradley is on the brink of history.
Last month, the 38-year-old also aced the par-3 3rd at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Genesis Invitational.
In 2024, Joe Highsmith, who recently won the Cognizant Classic, had three aces, setting the record for the most holes-in-one during a single season since 1983.
Bradley’s ace also moved him to T13 on the leaderboard at 4 under as he looks to automatically qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup this September.