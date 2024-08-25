Keegan Bradley Reiterates Stance on LIV Golfers in Ryder Cup: ‘I’m Going to Have the Best 12 Players’
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — In the aftermath of his victory at the BMW Championship on Sunday, Keegan Bradley made it clear that he expects to be able to choose from LIV Golf members if they are worthy for his U.S. Ryder Cup team next year.
Bradley, 38, was the surprise choice of the PGA of America last month to lead the 2025 U.S. team next year at Bethpage Black on Long Island. He is the youngest U.S. captain since Arnold Palmer was playing captain at East Lake—site of next week’s Tour Championship—in 1963.
While Bradley said he’d love to qualify for his own team, he said Sunday at Castle Pines that he does not expect any changes to the qualification criteria that will see six players automatically qualify a year from now, with the majority of points-earning possibilities beginning in January.
But American LIV players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will not be eligible to earn points and Bradley made it clear that the rules need to include them to be considered.
“I'm going to have the best 12 players, so the PGA of America ... we're going to have the 12 best players, so they need to figure that out, if that's their problem,” Bradley said following his one-shot victory over Sam Burns, Ludvig Aberg and Adam Scott. “I know you have to be a PGA (of America) member to play in the Ryder Cup.
“That's the only stipulation that you need. So we'll make sure if some of those guys that we think might make the team, we'll make sure that they are a member.”
Last year, Koepka was the only LIV player picked by captain Zach Johnson, who at times was coy about how much consideration a LIV golfer might get. He was criticized for saying he would have a hard time judging them because he could not see them play in LIV events.
The Ryder Cup qualification process has already begun as players have been able to earn points this year at the major championships and the Players Championship. DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open, is third behind Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler.
“I don't see there being any big tweaks,” Bradley said. “I think the system—to finish in the top six is really difficult. I don't think that—those always identify the best six, I think, on the U.S. side.
“The only weird area is the LIV guys, what they do and where they fall on the list. We're going to have to really get with the captains, get with the team that's going to be there and figure that out.
“But I think the system works. I haven't heard from anyone, any previous captains of any way they would change it. But we'll look into it.”