Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup Plan Is Coming Together This Week
NAPA, California — Gary Woodland looked at the birdie putt from all angles, sized it up several times, than rolled in the 20-footer on the 9th green at the Silverado Resort on Tuesday that obviously meant a bit more than the usual practice-round fodder of a tournament week.
Woodland, who is one of the vice captains for U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, is playing in this week’s Procore Championship—as are 10 members of the team.
His partner for the nine-hole practice session was none other than world No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler, and that putt dropped on top of one made earlier by Russell Henley, whose partner was J.J. Spaun.
Whether any cash changed hands was unclear but Woodland appreciated the moment, telling Scheffler that “we complete each other” as he noted that he’s won a U.S. Open, while Scheffler has captured the Masters, the PGA Championship and British Open, meaning they’ve “combined for the career Grand Slam.”
It was all part of a fun yet serious day of practice at the first FedEx Cup Fall event where the Ryder Cup players are the stars of a field that is filled mostly with players trying to improve, maintain or establish their Tour status for 2026.
Bradley, who supervised, apparently put in place a plan months ago that would get as many players as possible to Napa two weeks prior the American team taking on Europe at Bethpage Black on Long Island.
“I’ve been asked what’s one thing Keegan has done that is so amazing. I think you’re looking at it,” said assistant Jim Furyk, who has served as both a Ryder Cup captain and Presidents Cup captain. “They’re all here. You’ve got 10 players. Obviously one (Bryson DeChambeau) can’t play. The other, X (Xander Schauffele), with a baby or he’d be here.
“But you’ve got the whole team here. The captain, the vice captains. It’s pretty damn amazing. The camaraderie is good. It gives Keegan a chance to employ his game plan a little bit. Talk to the players, talk about pairings, get everybody ready. It’s so good. You talk about (four) rookies. Going to dinner, hanging out, it’s all part of it.”
The PGA of America rented a nearby home that is serving as a defacto “team room” for the week. The assistant captains who are here—Furyk, Woodland, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker among them—are staying there.
“I haven’t been in very many nicer,” Furyk said.
“You should see it,” Bradley said, beaming.
It is also where the players, caddies, assistants and team manager John Wood are hanging out after tournament hours.
It's the setting for a large team dinner set for Tuesday night, one that includes DeChambeau, who buzzed in for the gathering despite being unable to play due the event to his LIV Golf League affiliation.
“He’s been great,” Bradley said. “Really great. He’s had to come to us and I’ve been really impressed. He could have just said, 'I’ll see you at the Ryder Cup' but he’s not done that at all. He wants to be a part of it.”
Without tipping his hand, Bradley said several players have expressed an interest in playing with DeChambeau at the Ryder Cup, likely among the many scenarios discussed but one that will have to be vetted further before play begins at Bethpage.
Tuesday’s practice session wasn’t likely to provide many clues. Scheffler and Ryder Cup rookie Henley, who went 2-0 together in foursomes last year at the Presidents Cup, played with Spaun (another rookie) and assistant captain Woodland.
In the group behind them was Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Cam Young (rookie). Harris English and Collin Morikawa played earlier.
Ben Griffin (yet another rookie) arrived later, having come from a previous commitment, and he was set to join Snedeker for a practice round at Silverado later in the day.
They played their own ball in the nine-hole practice session and with a nine-hole pro-am scheduled for Wednesday, there was no opportunity to try out foursomes pairings, Bradley said. (The alternate shot format will be used to begin the Ryder Cup on Sept. 26).
“We’ve got plenty of time for that,” he said. “We just wanted the guys to play together some. They’ve still got a tournament to get ready for this week.”
It begins Thursday, and tournament organizers put the Ryder Cup players together in consecutive groups.
Beginning at 3:38 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, Scheffler will play the first two rounds with Henley and Spaun.
At 3:49 p.m., it’ll be English, Morikawa and Simpson, followed at 4 p.m. by Burns, Cantlay and Woodland. At 4:11 Young is grouped with Griffin and Justin Thomas.