LIV Golf’s Tom McKibbin Earns Major Berths With Hong Kong Open Win
Tom McKibbin was once a Rory McIlroy protégé. Now, McKibbin can possibly have his mentor slip the green jacket over his shoulders this upcoming April.
McKibbin, a 22-year-old Northern Irishman who plays for LIV Golf, won the Asain Tour’s Link Hong Kong Open by seven strokes, earning spots in the 2026 Masters and British Open.
“Very excited to go back and play my third Open, it will be very, very cool," McKibbin said. "And to have that drive down Magnolia Lane for the first time ever, it will be even more special. You know, I think sort of historic tournaments like this deserve those spots, and yeah, it's great to sort of take advantage of those.”
The Masters now grants entry into the year’s first major to six champions of national opens, including the Hong Kong Open.
And McKibbin earned his spot in style, setting a tournament record by five strokes, finishing at 27-under 253. He shot 60–65–65–63 to best fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein by seven.
It’s his second professional win, along with the DP World Tour’s 2023 Porsche European Open.
Last year, he finished in the top 10 of the DPWT’s season-long standings, earning a PGA Tour card. However, McKibbin decided to join LIV instead, saying, “I sort felt it was a good decision for me and something that I had to go with my feeling, and only I can sort of make my own decisions.”
McIlroy revealed in January that he didn’t agree with McKibbin’s choice.
"I think what he potentially is sacrificing and giving up with access to majors, potential Ryder Cup spot, depending on, you know, how he would play, it just wouldn’t have been—you know, depending—look, I don’t think anything is official yet,” McIlroy said. “But if I were in his position and I had his potential, which I think I have been before, I wouldn’t make that decision. But I’m not him. I'm not in his shoes. He’s a grown man at this point and can make his own decisions. All I can do is try to give him my perspective.”
But with his victory Sunday, McKibbin will be teeing it up with his mentor in at least half of golf’s majors next year.