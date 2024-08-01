For LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann, Olympic Gold Is the Goal but Even More Is at Stake
SAINT QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Joaquin Niemann is LIV Golf’s best player this year, at least according to its season-long points standing, a source of pride and frustration all at the same time.
Still just 25, Niemann has won two of LIV Golf’s events, played in three major championships and been forthright when asked about the lack of standing his accomplishments in the controversial league hold in the bigger picture of the game.
“I don't think it’s fair,” the Chilean golfer said Thursday after shooting a 5-under-par 66 at Le Golf National in the opening round of the Olympic Golf Tournament.
It’s been Niemann’s refrain going back to his season-opening win in February at LIV’s Mayakoba event and one he’s expressed as the Masters and PGA Championship recognized his strong play outside of LIV Golf and rewarded him with spots in their tournaments this year.
Niemann’s strong start is important for reasons beyond the pride he feels in competing in the Olympics for Chile. A win here means an automatic spot in all four major championships in 2025.
It is a fact he acknowledged but tried to downplay after finishing three shots behind first-round leader Hideki Matsuyama.
“Obviously I'm trying to win and whatever comes after that, it comes,” Niemann said. “I'm here just to have a good week and enjoy that and we'll see what it brings after that.
“If you didn’t have those four majors (exemptions) for a win, I would have the same intensity. I will have the same motivation to win. I feel like this is the Olympics and got to focus more on winning medals than winning my way into the majors.”
With one comes the other.
He is one of seven LIV Golf players in the field, along with fellow Chilean Mito Pereira, Spaniards Jon Rahm and David Puig, Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Mexico golfers Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer.
Only Rahm is exempt from all the majors next year. Ortiz, who expressed frustration over the situation with ranking points Tuesday, also got off to a good start in the first round.
Niemann acknowledged feeling the pride of playing the Olympics for his country after competing in the 2021 games in Japan, where the atmosphere was subdued due to the COVID-19 restrictions which prohibited fans from attending.
The opening-day crowd was robust and Niemann enjoyed the atmosphere.
“It does feel a little different,” Niemann said. “I grew up representing my country and using these colors and having my flag on my side. So it does feel like back in the day when I was able to play for my country and with teammates. It does feel like back then. It does feel more special than any other golf tournament.”
With two individual events to go on the LIV schedule, Niemann’s lead in the LIV points race is a bit tenuous over Jon Rahm, who won the UK event Sunday. He’s 24 points behind and the winner of a tournament gets 40.
Niemann finished tied for second in that tournament, continuing a season of strong play on LIV Golf that has seen him post nine top-10 finishes in 11 starts.
Undoubtedly he’s disappointed there’s not been a better showing in the major championships, where high finishes in any of them could have meant a return in 2025. He tied for 22nd at the Masters, tied for 39th at the PGA Championship and tied for 58th two weeks ago at the British Open.
Niemann attempted final qualifying for the U.S. Open but missed a spot in the field. He earned a spot in the Open by winning last December’s Australian Open, a victory that also got the attention of the Masters, which offered him a special exemption. The PGA also gave Niemann an exemption.
That Aussie Open win was part of an overall attempt by Niemann to earn Official World Golf Ranking points outside of LIV Golf. After last year’s LIV season concluded, Niemann finished fifth at the Australian PGA and won the Australian Open, which gave him membership on the DP World Tour.
He took advantage of that by finishing fourth in January at the Dubai Desert Classic and then added a third-place finish at the Oman International Series event.
Niemann had climbed as high as 64th in the OWGR after the Dubai finish but with only four ranking events since and limited success, he has slipped to 110th. The top 50 in the OWGR at the end of the year are assured of a spot in the Masters.
“I feel like it's what I do and I feel like right now, there's a little bit of a crisis and things that have to be fixed,” Niemann said, referring to the impasse in the game that sees the PGA Tour negotiating with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which backs LIV Golf. “I just play another week of golf and try to earn my way into the majors, and that's what I did last year.”
He was unsure what it might mean after the LIV season concludes next month.
“I would love to play some DP World Tour events. I don't know if I'm going to be allowed or not, but yeah, I would love to play some events,” Niemann said. “If I can get some World Ranking and see if I can get any spots into the majors, yeah.”
Niemann will face possible fines and suspensions prior to teeing it up in any DP World Tour events but it’s a situation that can be resolved. Rahm faces the same issues in his attempt to play enough DP World Tour events in order to be eligible for the Ryder Cup.
For now, Niemann will focus on his golf, which saw him making an eagle, four birdies and a single bogey in the opening round.
“It was a good start,” Niemann said. “I played solid for the whole day. My problem is two tee shots on the last two holes but other than that it was a great day. Gave myself a lot of chances, hit good iron shots. Good day.”