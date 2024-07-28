Jon Rahm Finally Wins in LIV Golf, Defeating Teammate in England
LIV Golf's biggest acquisition coming into this season finally has a win.
Jon Rahm prevailed Sunday at LIV Golf U.K., beating Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann at JCB Golf & Country Club. He shot a 4-under 67 on Sunday to win by one at 13 under when Hatton, playing alongside in the final group, missed a 6-foot par putt that would have forced a playoff.
Hatton is a teammate on Rahm's Legion XIII, which made for a unique situation at the 54th hole.
“You never want to see it end like that,” Rahm said. “I wish we had gone to a playoff.”
Instead, it was the Spaniard getting his first win and the $4 million prize (complete payouts here), while Legion XIII also won the team title.
The 2024 season hasn't been the easiest for Rahm. His signing over the offseason with the Saudi-backed league stunned the golf world and he didn't immediately back it up with the winning play he had shown in recent years on the PGA Tour, racking up top-10 finishes but failing to contend for wins (he came into this week with nine top-10s). Rahm was then a non-factor in his Masters title defense, finishing T45, and missed the cut in May at the PGA Championship.
He withdrew from the U.S. Open two days before the opening round due to a foot infection. Off the course, Rahm said his wife Kelley has been on bedrest while pregnant with their third child.
“It's just emotional, it hasn't been the easiest year for our family,” Rahm said immediately after the win. “Our son said to bring a trophy home on this stretch of golf ... at least I can say I brought one home for them.”
A T7 finish last week at Royal Troon proved to be a good omen for this week, and next week the world's 10th-ranked player will look to keep the momentum going as he plays in the men's Olympic golf tournament at Le Golf National in Paris. He'll represent Spain along with fellow LIV Golf member David Puig.