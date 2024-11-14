LIV Golf Reveals More Details on 2025 Schedule Including New Stop in U.S.
More details regarding the 2025 LIV Golf schedule have emerged, including a new international venue and a new home for the league's individual championship.
LIV previously announced its first four of 14 events for next season, all in international markets, then revealed six more dates Wednesday.
Indianapolis will host the league's individual championship, Aug. 15-17 at Chatham Hills on the city's north side. That will come one week after LIV Golf Chicago, Aug. 8-10, which for the second consecutive year will be played at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Those two weeks are also the first two of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn., and BMW Championship in Maryland.
According to Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, Nashville and Houston will not return to the schedule in 2025. LIV Golf reported that its Nashville stop last June had its largest U.S. crowds to date.
The other U.S. venue announced this week was LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club, June 27-29, which moves from hosting the team championship this year into the summer portion of the schedule. The new team championship site has yet to be announced.
The Indianapolis Business Journal reported that LIV Golf has a one-year contract with the course and holds an option for 2026. If the league exercises its option it will receive at least $1.25 million from local and state sports and tourism agencies.
Both Valderrama in Spain (July 11-13) and JCB in England (July 25-27) will remain on the 2025 schedule.
Another new venue for LIV in 2025 will be the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea which will host LIV Golf Korea May 2-4 for the first time. The club hosted the Presidents Cup in 2015, which was the first ever to be held in Asia.
The remainder of the schedule has yet to be released.