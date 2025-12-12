LIV Golf Still Has Questions to Answer for Its 2026 Season
With the start of the LIV Golf season less than a month away the rumor mill is at an all time high. From non-LIV players possibly joining the breakaway tour to a current LIV star possibly saying goodbye, it is chaos in the world of LIV Golf.
It was previously reported that LIV could sign two recent PGA Tour winners for the 2026 season, but we have yet to see any movement on that front.
But some potential news broke earlier this week: PGA golfers Si Woo Kim and Sunjae Im were suddenly rumored to be heading to LIV.
Kim is a former Players Champion—he was the youngest to ever win the tournament—while Im is a former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Together they are two accomplished players.
Speculation erupted in the golf world as to whether these were the two players once previously hinted at, but the rumor was quickly shut down. Multiple reports stated that both Si Woo Kim and Sunjae Im are in fact remaining with the PGA Tour.
As for current LIV golfers, there is still some uncertainty on who will remain on the tour. According to a Sports Business Journal report, Brooks Koepka is currently unhappy with LIV Golf and may choose to sit out the 2026 season.
The five-time major winner is yet to comment on these reports regarding his status for next year on LIV Golf.
Would Koepka sit out for 2026? What does that mean for his contract? Would the PGA Tour allow him to come back?
