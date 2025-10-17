LIV Golf Could Sign Two Recent PGA Tour Winners
The 2025 LIV Golf season ended with Spanish star Jon Rahm claiming both the individual and team championships, a fitting conclusion to a season that further cemented his place as one of the faces of the league.
LIV reportedly spent more than $300 million to lure Rahm away from the PGA Tour in late 2023, and it remains the most expensive and most influential signing in the league’s short history.
But if recent reports are any indication, Rahm might not be the last major PGA name to make the jump. According to Golf Digest, two players who won on the PGA Tour during the 2025 season are currently in talks to join LIV Golf in 2026.
The lack of confirmed names has fueled speculation across the golf world and reignited debates about the ongoing power struggle between the two tours.
The source cited in the report said the golfers are recognizable names, but not on the level of Jon Rahm. This means players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are likely not currently flirting with LIV.
The question now becomes: who are the potential defectors? Could it be a young international player like Min Woo Lee or Aldrich Potgieter? Or perhaps a seasoned veteran like Justin Rose or Tommy Fleetwood?
Beyond the names, the possible moves would mark another pivotal moment in professional golf’s ongoing evolution. LIV’s willingness to continue spending big underscores its long-term ambitions, while the PGA Tour faces continued challenges in keeping its stars satisfied with its new structure and schedule.
The Dan’s Golf World Show digs into every angle of the latest rumors: who could be next, what the impact would be on the PGA Tour, and how another wave of departures could reshape the sport heading into 2026.