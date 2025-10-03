LIV Golf Reports Significant Financial Losses for Third Consecutive Year
For the third consecutive year, LIV Golf suffered significant losses, according to a recent financial filing in the United Kingdom.
LIV Golf Ltd., the U.K.-based arm that runs the circuit’s non-U.S. operations, reported $461.8 million in losses for 2024 ($64.9 million in revenue, against $526.7 million in expenses). This follows a loss of nearly $396 million in 2023 and $243 million in 2022, LIV’s inaugural season, totaling over $1.1 billion overall.
Last year, LIV contested 14 tournaments, with seven outside the U.S. The American-based LIV Golf Inc., which domestic events fall under, doesn’t disclose its financials.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the bankroller of LIV Golf, has reportedly invested nearly $5 million into the tour.
The recent filing revealed the tour received a “letter of support” from the PIF, saying, “the group and parent company has access to sufficient financial resources to support the business to meet its liabilities as and when they fall due during the going concern assessment period.”
In 2023, LIV and the PGA Tour worked out a framework agreement for a newly formed commercial entity to unify professional golf. However, talks have stalled, and the filing reported that LIV “is not able to ascertain with certainty the substance, timing or implications of any transaction which may arise from” the handshake between the two tours.
The 2026 LIV schedule is expected to feature 14 events, but only 11 have been confirmed, with three in the U.S.