LIV Golf Signs Reigning U.S. Amateur Champion Josele Ballester
LIV Golf has its newest signee.
Spain’s Josele Ballester, who played collegiately at Arizona State University, has signed a multi-year deal with the circuit and will join the Fireballs GC roster. The 21-year-old will make his professional debut this week at LIV Golf Virginia.
"We are very excited about Josele joining the team,” said Fireballs captain Sergio Garcia in a statement. “Personally, I have known him (Josele) since he could pick up a golf club and he has worked with my father (Victor) as his coach throughout his golf career. Josele is going to be a great addition not only to the Fireballs but also to the LIV League and I can’t wait to be with him by his side as he makes his professional debut.”
Ballester is ranked sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won the 2024 U.S. Amateur, 2023 European Amateur and 2020 Spanish Amateur. Earlier this week, he declined Korn Ferry Tour membership, which he received by finishing third in the PGA Tour University rankings.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and Arizona State University for supporting me and believing in me to make it to this step of my career,” Ballester said. “I am very excited about the opportunity to join Fireballs GC and continue to learn from Sergio and other greats.”
Many might remember Ballester for urinating in the creek near the 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Club during the first round of this year’s Masters. At first he said he’d “do it again,” but apologized the next day.