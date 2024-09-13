Logistical Issues for Golf Fans Mar First Day of Solheim Cup
The opening day of team matches at the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va. was supposed to be an exciting day of golf highlighting the best in women's professional golf on the world stage.
Instead, the story of the first day was highlighted by logistical issues for the LPGA as fans waited hours to be bussed from a local concert venue parking lot to the golf course.
Jiffy Lube Live, an outdoor concert venue near the golf course, is serving as a gathering point for golf fans who wanted to park and take a shuttle over to RTJ nearby. Given the expansive parking lot of the concert venue—which has hosted some of the most iconic performers that music has to offer—it is natural that the LPGA would use that parking lot as part of its logistical plan to ship fans to and from the golf course throughout the weekend.
On Friday, however, fans had to stand in a line over a mile long and in some cases wait for hours for a shuttle to the golf course. It was so bad, in fact, that as the opening tee shots were being hit on Friday morning, the grandstand on the first hole was sparsely peopled. This was not from a lack of intended attendance; instead it was from the travel issues that stranded thousands of golf fans at the nearby concert venue.
Here are some scenes from the Solheim Cup attendees, who were boisterous in their complaints on social media on Friday morning.