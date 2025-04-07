Looking Back at Every Year Tiger Woods Has Missed the Masters Since 1995 Debut
Tiger Woods will miss the 2025 Masters after suffering a ruptured Achilles last month. It is just the fifth time in his incredible career that Woods will miss the event since debuting in 1995.
Woods ruptured his left Achilles during training in March, as he was preparing to return to the PGA after not making a start since the Open Championship last summer. At 49-years-old, Woods still plans on returning in the future after a successful, minimally invasive surgery.
There's no timetable for his return, but it seems unlikely that he will play again this year. Most expect his return to come in early 2026.
Meanwhile, the 2025 Masters will begin on April 10. So let's take a look back at the other four times where Woods missed the most iconic event in golf.
How many times has Tiger Woods missed the Masters?
Woods has missed the event five times since his debut in 1995. Woods didn't participate in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2025.
2014 Masters: Woods was forced to announce his withdrawal as he underwent a microdiscectomy to address a pinched nerve and herniated disc in his lower back. He intended on competing, but dealt with pain for months and exhausted all other options.
Bubba Watson won the event, which was his second green jacket in three years.
2016 Masters: Unfortunately for Woods, he would continue to deal with back problems. He missed the Masters again in 2016 after undergoing two back surgeries in late 2015. In December 2015 Woods could barely walk, so he was unable to train properly for the Masters.
Danny Willett won the 2016 Masters, then went on a viral, drunk, run the next morning.
2017 Masters: Woods announced in late March 2017 that he would not participate in the Masters because, while he had been medically cleared, he did not feel tournament ready. Woods had been dealing with back spasms, likely from his multiple back surgeries.
Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to win his first and only green jacket.
2021 Masters: Woods missed the Masters due to severe leg injuries he sustained during a car crash in February 2021. He was involved in a single-car crash that resulted in compound fractures in his right leg and ankle.
Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters, making history by becoming the first Japanese player to do so.
How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters?
Woods is a five-time Masters winner. His first victory came in 1997, then he won the event in back-to-back years in 2001–02. Woods won again in 2005 and then needed 14 years to win another green jacket, accomplishing the feat again in 2019.
Woods has made a record 24-straight cuts at the Masters. He was previously tied with Fred Couples and Gary Player, who each did it 23-consecutive times.
Who will win the 2025 Masters?
According to BetMGM, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win, with +450 odds. Behind him is Rory McIlroy at +650. These two have been about as hot as you can be with a golf club entering the 2025 Masters.
Golfer
Odds (BetMGM)
Scottie Scheffler
+450
Rory McIlroy
+650
Collin Morikawa
+1400
Bryson DeChambeau
+1600
Jon Rahm
+1600
Ludvig Aberg
+1800
Xander Schauffele
+2000
Justin Thomas
+2200
Joaquin Niemann
+2800
Brooks Koepka
+3000