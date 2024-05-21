Louisville Police: Investigation ‘Ongoing’ Following Scottie Scheffler Arrest
The Louisville Police said Tuesday that an internal investigation is ongoing into the arrest of world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler last Friday at the PGA Championship.
John Mills, a security guard working at the tournament, was struck by a bus and killed around 5 a.m. on Shelbyville Road, outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club, and some 90 minutes later Scheffler approached the entrance of the club in advance of his second-round tee time.
The road was closed during the accident but players and media were allowed entry to the course, and according to a police report, Louisville Police Detective Bryan Gillis was directing traffic when Scheffler “was driving eastbound to gain access to the course” and then “pulled into the westbound lanes where outbound traffic was flowing to avoid the backed up traffic.” Gillis, according to the report, was standing in the westbound lanes and stopped Scheffler to give instructions, at which time Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground” and causing “pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee.”
The detective did not have his bodycam video turned on. Scheffler was arrested and booked on four charges including second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony. After being released from custody he returned to the golf course in time for his second round, and afterward called it a “chaotic situation” that was “just a big misunderstanding.”
“The internal investigation is still ongoing,” a Louisville Police Department statement read Tuesday, from Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel. “Any policy violations that are revealed through the course of the investigation will be appropriately addressed according to LMPD’s disciplinary protocol. The department intends to provide an additional update on the investigation on Thursday, May 23, 2024.”
Scheffler’s arraignment was pushed back to Tuesday, June 3. He completed four rounds at the PGA Championship, finished tied for eighth and returned to his home in Dallas, where this week he is scheduled to play in the PGA Tour’s event in Fort Worth, Texas.