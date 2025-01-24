LPGA Cancels California Tournament to Be Held in March
The LPGA Tour announced Friday that the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, scheduled for less than two months from now, has been canceled.
The event was planned for March 20-23 at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., and the LPGA said the postponement is due to the underwriter failing to pay the LPGA Tour for neither the 2024 nor 2025 event.
“We are deeply disappointed to announce this year’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship will not go forward in March,” interim LPGA commissioner Liz Moore said in a statement. “We apologize for the impact this has on our players, as well as on our fans, partners and volunteers. We also want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff and members at Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, and tournament operator, Outlyr, for their exceptional partnership and hospitality. It is our intention to return to Palos Verdes in the future to host title sponsor, Fir Hills, once again alongside these great partners. We remain dedicated to bringing this event back to our schedule to honor the incredible legacy of Seri Pak, who has been a wonderful ambassador for the game and this event.”
The LPGA Tour said it hopes to reschedule for later in the year once the issue with the underwriter is solved. Nelly Korda won the tournament last year, which began in 2018 at Wilshire Country Club and moved to Palos Verdes Golf Club in 2023. Fir Hills took over as title sponsor last year.
The 2025 LPGA season begins next week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla.