2025 LPGA Tour Schedule: Dates, Purses, Winners
Members of the LPGA Tour will play for a record $131 million in 35 official events during the 2025 season.
The season begins with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from Jan. 30-Feb. 2 in Orlando and concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship from Nov. 20-23 in Naples, Fla.
We'll track the winners and total purses for each event here.
2024 LPGA Tour Schedule: Dates, Winners, Purses
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona G. and C.C., Orlando, Florida, $2 million
Feb. 6-9: Founders Cup, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Florida, $2 million
Feb. 20-23: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C., Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand, Purse: $1.7 million
Feb. 27-March 2: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore, Purse: $2.4 million
March 6-9: Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China, $2.5 million
March 20-23: Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, California, $2 million
March 27-30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix, Arizona, $2.25 million
April 2-6: T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, Shadow Creek G.C., North Las Vegas, Nevada, $2 million
April 17-20: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, El Caballero C.C., Los Angeles, California, $3.75 million
April 24-27: The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas, $7.9 million
May 1-4: Black Desert Championship, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah, $3 million
May 8-11: Mizuho Americas Open, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey, $3 million
May 22-25: Riviera Maya Open, TBD, Cancun, Mexico, $2.5 million
May 29-June 1: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally, Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin, $12 million
June 6-8: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey, $1.75 million
June 12-15: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield CC, Belmont, Michigan, $3 million
June 19-22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas, $10.4 million
June 26-29: Dow Championship, Midland CC, Midland, Michigan, $3.3 million
July 10-13: Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France, $8 million
July 24-27: ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland, $2 million
July 31-Aug. 3: AIG Women's Open, Royal Porthcawl, Porthcawl, Wales, $9.5 million
Aug. 14-17: The Standard Portland Classic, TBD, Portland, Oregon, $2 million
Aug. 21-24: CPKC Women's Open, Mississauga Golf & CC, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, $2.6 million
Aug. 28-31: FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusettes, $4.1 million
Sept. 11-14: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, TPC River's Bend, Maineville, Ohio, $2 million
Sept. 19-21: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas, $3 million
Oct. 1-4: LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii, $3 million
Oct. 9-12: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, $2.2 million
Oct. 16-19: BMW Ladies Championship, TBD, South Korea, $2.3 million
Oct. 30-Nov. 2: Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, $3 million
Nov. 6-9: TOTO Japan Classic, Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan, $2.1 million
Nov. 13-16: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida, $3.25 million
Nov. 20-23: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida, $11 million