2025 LPGA Tour Schedule: Dates, Purses, Winners

The LPGA Tour has more than $131 million in purses in 2025 across 33 official events.

Nelly Korda won the 2024 Chevron Championship en route to LPGA Player of the Year honors.
Nelly Korda won the 2024 Chevron Championship en route to LPGA Player of the Year honors. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Members of the LPGA Tour will play for a record $131 million in 35 official events during the 2025 season.

The season begins with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from Jan. 30-Feb. 2 in Orlando and concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship from Nov. 20-23 in Naples, Fla.

We'll track the winners and total purses for each event here.

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona G. and C.C., Orlando, Florida, $2 million

Feb. 6-9: Founders Cup, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Florida, $2 million

Feb. 20-23: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C., Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand, Purse: $1.7 million

Feb. 27-March 2: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore, Purse: $2.4 million

March 6-9: Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China, $2.5 million

March 20-23: Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, California, $2 million

March 27-30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix, Arizona, $2.25 million

April 2-6: T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, Shadow Creek G.C., North Las Vegas, Nevada, $2 million

April 17-20: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, El Caballero C.C., Los Angeles, California, $3.75 million

April 24-27: The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas, $7.9 million

May 1-4: Black Desert Championship, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah, $3 million

May 8-11: Mizuho Americas Open, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey, $3 million

May 22-25: Riviera Maya Open, TBD, Cancun, Mexico, $2.5 million

May 29-June 1: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally, Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin, $12 million

June 6-8: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey, $1.75 million

June 12-15: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield CC, Belmont, Michigan, $3 million

June 19-22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas, $10.4 million

June 26-29: Dow Championship, Midland CC, Midland, Michigan, $3.3 million

July 10-13: Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France, $8 million

July 24-27: ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland, $2 million

July 31-Aug. 3: AIG Women's Open, Royal Porthcawl, Porthcawl, Wales, $9.5 million

Aug. 14-17: The Standard Portland Classic, TBD, Portland, Oregon, $2 million

Aug. 21-24: CPKC Women's Open, Mississauga Golf & CC, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, $2.6 million

Aug. 28-31: FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusettes, $4.1 million

Sept. 11-14: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, TPC River's Bend, Maineville, Ohio, $2 million

Sept. 19-21: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas, $3 million

Oct. 1-4: LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii, $3 million

Oct. 9-12: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, $2.2 million

Oct. 16-19: BMW Ladies Championship, TBD, South Korea, $2.3 million

Oct. 30-Nov. 2: Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, $3 million

Nov. 6-9: TOTO Japan Classic, Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan, $2.1 million

Nov. 13-16: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida, $3.25 million

Nov. 20-23: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida, $11 million

