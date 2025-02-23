LPGA Major Champion’s Use of AimPoint on Very Short Putt Draws Widespread Criticism
A Lim Kim ignited a controversy during the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand.
The 2020 U.S. Women’s Open champion had a tap-in for birdie. However, she still did her AimPoint routine, getting a feel for the slope of the green.
A screenshot started circulating on social media, and many took issue with Kim using AimPoint so close to the hole.
One of the most notable critiquers was CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper, who posted the screenshot to her Instagram, writing “We’ve lost the plot.”
Most of the comments, which included retired LPGA player Marina Alex and Golf Channel broadcaster Grant Boone, supported Pepper.
Kim made the putt and finished the tournament solo sixth.
Slow play has become one of golf’s hottest topics recently—and some believe AimPoint exacerbates the issue.
U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover recently said, “It needs to be banned. It takes forever.”
Collin Morikawa, however, rebuked Glover’s comments.
“I don’t think people understand how AimPoint works to really say this is right or wrong,” the two-time major winner said. “Does it slow down play? I think there are some players that maybe do it in the wrong spots.”
And Kim might have been one of those examples.